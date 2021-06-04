Facebook Finally Decides Your Worst Uncle and Donald Trump Deserve the Same Content Moderation

For years, Facebook has had two sets of rules—if not more—for its users. One set applied to everyday people on its platform: your mom, your friend doing low-key MLM scams, that guy you knew in high school who got really into guns. While some of these regulations weren’t publicly shared—and may have varied between markets—others were more clear: prohibitions against hate speech, threats of violence, nudity. Violate them and you were likely to be suspended or even banned, with little recourse. The other set of rules concerned the famous and powerful, especially politicians, who could do basically whatever they wanted.



Those separate systems of judgment are finally being folded into one, according to leaks emerging from Facebook,whose policy and enforcement mechanisms are often clouded in secrecy and opaque PR-speak. On Friday, according to The Verge, the company is announcing that the “newsworthy” test—the rules exception given to politicians if their posts are deemed to be a matter of public concern— is, if not going away entirely, at least being severely curtailed so that politicians’ posts will be judged by similar standards as those of your MAGA uncle in Ohio. It’s a decision that’s a long time coming, and it could be an important step in providing clearer, more unified speech standards on Facebook while also tamping down the unchecked power of politicians who use the platform to incite violence and spread disinformation.

This expansive definition of newsworthiness—a presumption that even a politician’s incendiary posts should be allowed to go viral, to be used as a megaphone to weaponize speech, if their very existence were deemed somehow in the public interest—was always full of hazard. It didn’t matter how many fact-checking notices were appended to a Donald Trump post; his words, and influence, still spread unabated. But Facebook’s policy was finally tested in a definitive way on January 6, when Trump’s speech on the Washington Mall, and some associated social media posts, encouraged hundreds of his supporters to march on the Capitol. After that, Facebook suspended Trump’s account indefinitely—or at least his access to it, as some posts remain up—a decision that was later affirmed by the company’s handpicked oversight board.