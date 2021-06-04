Facebook Finally Decides Your Worst Uncle and Donald Trump Deserve the Same Content Moderation

This expansive definition of newsworthiness—a presumption that even a politician’s incendiary posts should be allowed to go viral, to be used as a megaphone to weaponize speech, as if their very existence were deemed somehow in the public interest—was always full of hazard. It didn’t matter how many fact-checking notices were appended to a Donald Trump post; his words, and influence, still spread unabated. But Facebook’s policy was finally tested in a definitive way on January 6, when Trump’s speech on the Washington Mall, and some associated social media posts, encouraged hundreds of his supporters to march on the Capitol. After that, Facebook suspended Trump’s account indefinitely—or at least his access to it, as some posts remain up—a decision that was later affirmed by the company’s hand-picked oversight board. (Facebook later amended Trump’s suspension to two years.)



Despite this ostensibly egalitarian move of leveling the playing ground between the powerful and everyone else, there will be some differences, some unspecified leeway offered to political elites. “In the cases where an exception is made, the company will now disclose it publicly … after years of such decisions being closely held,” The Washington Post reported on Thursday. “And it will also become more transparent about its strikes system for people who violate its rules.” You may still not be able to appeal one of these “strikes” to an actual human being, but at least you’ll know you’ve got one on your record, and that perhaps your congressman does, too.

While Facebook’s content-moderation system remains a minefield of competing interests and unresolved, perhaps existential complications, this is a step in the right direction. Providing exceptions to politicians’ speech has placed them in a special, unaccountable class, where Facebook becomes less a news wire or RSS feed of political updates than a tool for propagandizing and incitement at scale. Facebook has faced scrutiny in a number of countries for how its platform has been used by governments to surveil and intimidate citizens, and BuzzFeed has reported how, here in the United States, right-wing pages received “preferential treatment” when it came to content moderation. From the allegiances of its corporate leadership to how its policy and moderation decisions are enforced, Facebook has always been a political actor, often exhibiting right-wing sympathies (a fact that’s become even more apparent as it’s emerged as a major lobbying force).