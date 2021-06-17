Is the Supreme Court Finally Done Saving Obamacare?

In 2018, a coalition of Republican-led states led by Texas used the change to mount a new legal attack on the ACA as a whole. In a lawsuit filed against the federal government, the states argued that because Congress had zeroed out the penalty, the individual mandate could no longer be justified as a tax and was therefore unconstitutional. What’s more, they also argued that the individual mandate was so integral to the ACA’s overall structure that if it were struck down, the rest of the law would have to be struck down as well. What Republicans could not accomplish through genuine legislation—the destruction of the ACA—they now sought to do through litigation, passing the buck to judges who wouldn’t have to defend their actions to voters.

Most analysts didn’t expect the lawsuit to gain traction given the flimsy nature of its arguments. Then it was assigned to Judge Reed O’Connor, a George W. Bush appointee to the federal district court in northern Texas. O’Connor is the favored venue for lawsuits by conservative legal activists because he tends to give them what they want in sweeping rulings, and in December 2018, he did exactly what Texas and other GOP-led states hoped he’d do: O’Connor ruled that the individual mandate was now unconstitutional. When courts rule against certain provisions in larger pieces of legislation, they often sever the offending portion and let the rest of the law stand. O’Connor instead opted to strike down the entire law.

His bombshell ruling drew immediate criticism from legal scholars across the ideological spectrum. “We were on opposing sides of the 2012 and 2015 Supreme Court challenges to the Affordable Care Act, and we have different views of the merits of the act itself,” wrote Jonathan Adler and Abbe Gluck, two law professors who played a major role in past ACA-related cases, in a joint New York Times op-ed in 2018. “But as experts in the field of statutory law, we agree that this decision makes a mockery of the rule of law and basic principles of democracy—especially Congress’s constitutional power to amend its own statutes and do so in accord with its own internal rules.”