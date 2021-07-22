Did FBI Informants Thwart or Encourage the Plot to Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer?

Take Adam Fox, the 37-year-old weight lifter, who, according to his girlfriend, smoked weed and posted to Facebook a lot. He was photographed in Lansing, at the state Capitol, in boogaloo regalia—a Hawaiian shirt and a rifle. He’s the one who went on to say, according to a search warrant request, “Snatch and grab, man. Grab the fuckin’ governor. Just grab the bitch. Because at that point, we do that, dude—it’s over.” Fox would first meet the Wolverine Watchmen with the help of an FBI informant who BuzzFeed News refers to by his first name, Dan.

Once Dan had tried to join the Wolverine Watchmen, but then he contacted the FBI with concerns about the group and agreed to be an informant. The FBI compensated him, according to the report: “The grand total for his seven months of work, including reimbursement for expenses, was $54,793.95, considerably more than most families in Dan’s part of Michigan bring home in a year,” and just part of the average of $42 million the FBI paid informants each year between 2012 and 2018, a recent audit showed.

Dan went on to become the Wolverine Watchmen’s second in command. So when the Watchmen wanted to meet Fox, Dan called Fox from an FBI field office, a conversation that was recorded. Fox went on a rant about Whitmer: “We take the building and then take fucking hostages,” Fox told Dan. “It’s fucking wartime.” At the time, Fox also told Dan he could turn out “maybe 15 to 20” men. “Stopping violent ideas like this was what Dan said drove him to law enforcement in the first place,” Bensinger and Garrison write, “but now, with his two FBI agents at his side, he told Fox he would help.” And so he invited Fox to come “train” with him and Watchmen member Joseph Morrison. When some of the Watchmen met Fox, however, they reportedly expressed reservations, but they say Dan still vouched for Fox. Now part of the group, Fox continued to discuss storming the statehouse and “kidnapping tyrants,” according to court testimony, and he joined the Watchmen for a national training exercise, at which Dan “rented a Suburban for the weekend, paid for gas, and subsidized food and lodging for the group, all courtesy of the FBI.” Conversations about kidnapping continued. Dan went with Fox to surveil Whitmer’s house, and Dan drove Fox and other Watchmen to what they thought was a weapons buy, but was really their arrests.