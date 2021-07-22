Did FBI Informants Thwart or Encourage the Plot to Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer?

“OK, well how’s everyone feel about kidnapping?” a 37-year-old weight lifter and militia member named Adam Fox asked last July, over an encrypted chat with a militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen. No one responded. The streets that summer had exploded, first with protesters demanding an end to policing after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd in May, then with far-right opportunists trailing racial justice activists and antifacist groups. A sitting senator mused about sending in federal troops, and the president wished he had gone even further. As a bitter Election Day drew nearer, fears of white nationalist terrorism, mobilized in response to the pandemic and protests, grew more tangible. So when the president told his supporters to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” from its governor’s Covid-19 restrictions, and armed groups stormed the state Capitol, it looked something like an endorsement. And then, when the Department of Justice announced it had foiled a “deeply disturbing” plot to kidnap the state’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, at least one disaster appeared to have been averted. Fox and the other “alleged extremists,” as an assistant special agent in charge described them, were arrested and charged with conspiracy in connection with the plot.

It’s easy to look back now at Michigan in 2020 and see hints of the insurrection to come in 2021. How seriously was the Justice Department taking the threat of white nationalists and other far-right groups? The thwarted, alleged Michigan kidnapping plot appeared to offer an example of the government doing its job responding to the threat, and a template for what future investigations should look like. But what appears to be emerging, according to a BuzzFeed News investigation published this week, is an old pattern: Scratch the surface of an FBI anti-terrorism investigation, and you may find people accused of terrorism who would not have been capable of such acts but for the government’s involvement.

Typically, these cases using informants to prod alleged extremists along have largely targeted young Muslim and Black men. So to see those tactics used against white supremacist groups might even seem like the FBI just doing its job. To suggest that those tactics “work” when they fall on far-right plots allegedly carried out by white men is to accept their lawfulness, or even their utility in addressing actual threats of violence. With “anti-terror” enforcement offered as the solution, ensuring our safety becomes about what a prosecutor can provide—which, as these cases show, can rest more on appearances than tangible change.