The New Economics Is Here

This recovery will be bumpy, but we can manage the boom as long as we understand that one major challenge is the speed of the recovery itself. Especially in the second quarter of this year, the economy recovered so quickly that it hit bottlenecks, which showed up in higher than expected inflation. Though many policymakers are nervous, it is important to remember that inflation has been limited to industries that economists warned about months ago. In April, the Council of Economic Advisers predicted that industries impacted by the pandemic, such as airlines, would see higher price increases. The same is true for industries that rely on semiconductors, especially automobiles. Though inflation may be elevated for a period, there’s every indication it will level out and decline in the year ahead as supply chains normalize. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified recently, “Measures of long-term inflation expectations … are in a range that is broadly consistent with the [Federal Open Market Committee]’s longer-run inflation goal.”

However, continuing the boom will require investments that take the pressure off strategic bottlenecks, as well as the care infrastructure necessary to ensure that families can work, as the recovery will seek out more and more workers. We will need to face our three intertwined crises: jobs, climate, and care. All the central items that we must address can be done in the spending packages being contemplated here. We have the ability and capacity to invest in infrastructure that will rebuild our industries and provide better jobs. We can support care work and provide greater economic security to families. We can also tackle climate change, creating investments that start to turn the tide. More, we must do these things; there’s been too much delay on addressing these crises, and now is both economically and politically the best time to attempt to do so.



We’ve delayed too long on all these priorities, and the problems have become far worse as a result. Our physical infrastructure is crumbling, and we are increasingly in a poor position globally to lead the industries of the twenty-first century. Each summer, especially, we see the increasingly devastating impacts of climate change—fires, floods, famines—and realize how much worse this will get in the years ahead. This could have been prevented with smaller efforts decades ago; now we need a much greater level of investment to tackle this problem. Also, within government, much of the expertise and personnel needed to create real investments and resiliency in the economy has atrophied or been eliminated over the past decades. Government must invest in the capacity necessary to carry out public good investments, which are central to the new approach.