Why Is the Biden Administration Trying to Jail an Indigenous Woman for Protesting Trump’s Border Wall?

Ortega’s defense wrapped these environmental and cultural concerns into her claim that she was acting on a sincerely held religious belief. As David told us, days before Ortega’s hearing, the environmental and the spiritual concerns are one and the same for O’odham people. “It is not separate at all,” David said. “If we’re including our spirituality, we’re taking into consideration these turtles, the pronghorn, the jaguar, the owls, all of these animals that are affected by the border wall. We hold all of these animals as sacred. So destroying the ecosystem, that’s part of the hurt. That’s part of what our spirituality is: preserving creation, preserving everything that’s on the land and also making sure things are sustainable for future generations.” Asked if there was religious significance of Quitobaquito at the hearing, Ortega responded: “It’s beyond that. It’s part of the survival of my people. It’s why we are still here.”

The U.S. government, meanwhile, is trying to block Ortega from using her religious defense, which she is claiming under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a federal law passed in 1993 that recognizes all religions and stops the government from infringing upon a person’s religious practices. And yet Assistant U.S. Attorney Vincent Sottosanti said at the hearing, “Whether the defendant has a religious objection is irrelevant.”

Sottosanti referenced a 2008 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that allowed local officials in northern Arizona to spray water containing trace amounts of human waste on a mountain considered sacred to the Navajo and other Indigenous peoples; the intent was to use the treated wastewater to make artificial snow for a ski resort. The Navajo Nation objected and sued, but the Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of city officials, and the Supreme Court declined to hear the case, upholding the lower court’s decision. Citing that case, Sottosanti said that the government “can do whatever we want with our own land. The government can even destroy the land completely.” Sottosanti was admitting the stance the federal government has long taken toward Indigenous land: ruthlessly expropriating and, if necessary, destroying it for its own gain.