Why Is the Biden Administration Trying to Jail an Indigenous Woman for Protesting Trump’s Border Wall?

Sottosanti referenced a 2008 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that allowed local officials in northern Arizona to spray water containing trace amounts of human waste on a mountain considered sacred to the Navajo and other Indigenous peoples; the intent was to use the treated wastewater to make artificial snow for a ski resort. The Navajo Nation objected and sued, but the Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of city officials, and the Supreme Court declined to hear the case, upholding the lower court’s decision. Citing that case, Sottosanti said that the government “can do whatever we want with our own land. The government can even destroy the land completely.” Sottosanti was admitting the stance the federal government has long taken toward Indigenous land: ruthlessly expropriating and, if necessary, destroying it for its own gain.

When Ortega and David blocked the construction vehicles, Border Patrol agents were the first law enforcement officers to respond and order the women off the land. “I didn’t feel like I could leave,” Ortega told the court. “I didn’t feel safe. I wanted their machines and their guns to leave.” Ortega continued singing, stopping to explain to the agents and rangers who she was and why she was there. She then asked them to leave.

Instead, Ortega and David were arrested, held incommunicado for hours, and taken to an immigration detention center hours away, where they remained in shackles and say they were subjected to multiple strip searches, deloused, yelled at, and not given a bed or access to a phone until the next morning. After being charged, they were placed in pretrial services and forced to check in regularly and give video tours of their homes. They were not allowed to leave the state or the country and were forced to submit to frequent urine samples. David told us this didn’t exactly feel unexpected: As O’odham, she said, “we are used to having constant surveillance. We are used to being monitored heavily, and it’s affected our entire lives.”

Ortega’s day in court ended without resolution. The judge will issue a written ruling, but the timing of that is unclear. At stake is whether Ortega can claim the Religious Freedom Restoration Act in her defense and whether the government can maintain that she trespassed on land that had long been inhabited and cared for by her ancestors.