We Know Who the Real Judicial Extremist Is, and It Isn’t Ketanji Brown Jackson

But, of course, the suggestion that “progressive” is somehow extreme is also quite troubling. It suggests that a record of considering fair sentencing and rights is itself outside the mainstream. In fact, polling shows that most of us agree on everything from the outsize power of corporations to the fact that same-sex marriage should be a right or that we should have background checks on guns, and much more.

It turns out Graham was not speaking out of turn. McConnell said , “[President Biden], who ran as a moderate and who has governed as Bernie Sanders would, would have to spend the last two years of his term being a moderate.” Bernie Sanders? Many Sanders supporters must have been roiling at that comparison. Biden is no lefty, but a moderate, as McConnell acknowledges and knows. Consider Sanders’s displeasure with Biden over his Pentagon expansion plan. Is it that Biden championed childcare for working families or moving to renewable energy? Many moderate Americans would enjoy both. Similarly, the attempt to cast Jackson as a radical completely ignored her record of siding with Republicans in the U.S. Sentencing Commission and her support from law enforcement. The disinformation is more akin to Trumpian tactics than traditional partisan disagreements on judicial philosophy.

The judicial philosophy that is a conservative litmus test for judicial nominations is much more troubling, and a part of Republicans’ design for an ideological court. Senator Ben Sasse, who was respectful and complimentary to Jackson at her hearing, voted against her confirmation, he said, because they “disagree on judicial philosophy.” His is originalism. The conservative version of it asserts the meaning of the Constitution is fixed in the colonial era. Senators get to have different perspectives on legal philosophy. Asking about and even debating legal philosophy can be a good and useful thing. Even originalism is something that is neither bad nor good, depending on what we mean by it.