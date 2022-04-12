We Know Who the Real Judicial Extremist Is, and It Isn’t Ketanji Brown Jackson

Consider Jackson’s response to Sasse on originalism. She said, “I believe that it is appropriate to look at the original intent, original public meaning of the words, when one is trying to assess [a constitutional provision] because, again, that is a limitation on my authority to import my own policy views. But there are times when the meaning—unreasonable searches and seizures, due process—looking at those words [is] not enough to tell you what they actually mean.” Originalist questions can be appropriate, but it’s a doorway, not a cage. Jackson is espousing approaches as tools, not dogma, and it is the dogma that is extreme.

Why? Take Dred Scott. Any student of race in the United States and our history of slavery knows the infamous name. He was a Black man born into slavery but who lived in a state where it had been outlawed. Scott sued for his freedom. The Supreme Court, with a majority of justices from slave states, proclaimed that Scott was not a citizen of the U.S. because he was a slave and that Congress had no power under the Constitution to outlaw slavery in the territories. Scott would remain a slave, and a lawyer named Abraham Lincoln, incensed by the opinion, began to rise in the Republican Party by denouncing it. He would lead Republicans into the White House just four years later.

The Dred Scott case, among the most denigrated decisions in the history of the U.S. Supreme Court, was based on originalism. Justice Roger Taney, who authored the Dred Scott opinion, argued that the Founding Fathers believed Black people to be “beings of an inferior order, and altogether unfit to associate with the white race, either in social or political relations, and so far inferior that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” Yes. That’s originalism. And it is a kind of legal fundamentalism that is a direct counter to the justice and equality we have struggled to win because our notions of them have evolved from a time when Black people were considered three-fifths of a person.