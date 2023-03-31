Carlson, who has remained a full-throated Trump supporter on air despite knowing full well the man lied about the 2020 election, was livid. He referred to the indictment as a “political purge” during his show Thursday night, all while spreading harmful transphobic conspiracies about the shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tucker Carlson says Trump's indictment represents a "political purge" against Republicans. Claims the rule of law has been suspended for everyone who would consider voting for him. pic.twitter.com/lIQRiBWm7R — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 31, 2023

He then proceeded to appear to call for violence.

“It almost feels like [Democrats are] pushing the population to react,” Carlson said while talking with presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. “At what point do we conclude they’re doing this in order to produce a reaction?”