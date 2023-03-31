Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Mass Protests Over Trump Indictment

I’m going to New York on Tuesday.



We MUST protest the unconstitutional WITCH HUNT! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 31, 2023

Greene’s comments once again dispel the momentary media narrative that she was undergoing some kind of moderate rebrand. Just weeks ago, she had called for a “national divorce.” And now, she is calling for mass protest against the justice system finally potentially holding someone powerful accountable.

Note that while Greene continues to exhibit what has always been clear—that she is a radical not interested in national unity or any semblance of equal justice under the law—House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has maintained warm relations with her. McCarthy has said he would “never leave” and “always take care of” Greene.



McCarthy, one of the most powerful Republicans in government who has also condemned Trump’s indictment, has not yet commented on Greene’s call for mass protest. That’s not to be taken lightly.