Voters Across the Country Backed Abortion Rights. It Might Not Matter.

Georgia didn’t even have a ban on self-managed abortion when police arrested a woman in 2015 from her hospital bed, after a late miscarriage. Convinced that she had self-managed an abortion, prosecutors charged her with “malice murder,” until a campaign pressured the prosecutors to drop the charge. They did, and pursued a drug charge against her instead. These cases point to an uncomfortable truth for people otherwise inclined to take comfort in Tuesday’s pro-abortion victories: Ballot measures provide no protection from a system of policing that will use any tools at its disposal, especially if those tools allow them to go after people the police already disproportionately target—Black women, Indigenous women, queer people, trans and gender nonconforming people, poor people, and people who use drugs.

A larger and more systematic threat may come from the 1873 Comstock Act, still on the books, which anti-abortion advocates claim Trump can and should start enforcing starting on Inauguration Day. If he did, we would see federal prosecutions for those who mail the abortion pills misoprostol and mifepristone, which are critical for maintaining access in ban states. This is laid out in Project 2025; is supported by nearly 150 members of Congress; was given an airing at the Supreme Court this year and seemingly taken seriously by two justices. This is what they want Trump to do, or to direct the Department of Justice to do. It doesn’t matter that Trump claimed to not support a national abortion ban on the campaign. His evasion will not protect anyone but himself. He doesn’t need to “sign” a federal abortion ban; he could pressure the FDA to regulate mifepristone as a dangerous drug.

No one should treat the success of abortion rights ballot initiatives this week as a reason to relax. Maybe some of the energy and momentum that went into turning out voters for these measures could be galvanized toward making those abortion rights matter under Trump. With or without him, we were already going to have to contend with the decimation of abortion access, through the demise of clinics (after a ban lifts, they don’t just re-open), financial strains on abortion providers and funds, and the abandonment by donors after the drop-off of Roe rage-giving. Maybe some of the voters who turned out to support abortion rights ballot initiatives on Tuesday will have learned more about the reality of abortion through those campaigns. But many of them, based on Trump’s success in states like Missouri and Montana, may sit this out.