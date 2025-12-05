Kash Patel Used FBI as Uber for His Girlfriend’s Drunk Friend
A new report reveals how Kash Patel and his 27-year-old girlfriend are using the FBI for their own personal errands.
FBI Director Kash Patel is in trouble again for allegedly misusing the bureau’s resources.
MS NOW reports that Patel has, at least twice, ordered the FBI security detail protecting his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins to also escort one of her allegedly intoxicated friends home after a night of partying in Nashville, Tennessee. In one of those instances, agents objected to Patel’s order, only for Patel to put his foot down, even calling the head of Wilkins’s detail to yell at him.
FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson did not answer questions from MS NOW, which cites three unnamed sources, but offered a blanket denial.
“This is made up and did not happen,” Williamson said.
Wilkins, a 27-year-old country music performer who lives part-time in Nashville, has her own FBI security detail at Patel’s request, which is composed of members of a local SWAT team. The FBI has reportedly never provided a security detail for a director’s girlfriend, and has historically only provided security for a director’s spouse when they were traveling together with the director’s own detail.
Providing full-time security detail for his girlfriend, and pulling a SWAT team away from their job is questionable use of government resources at best. To then demand that security detail escort his girlfriend’s friend goes even further. Former FBI agents and law enforcement officials told MS NOW that Patel’s alleged actions are completely off-base.
“Not only is the assignment of FBI SWAT personnel to a security detail to protect his girlfriend inappropriate, directing these highly trained professionals to babysit his girlfriend’s friend is outrageous, and demonstrative of Kash Patel’s complete lack of judgment and integrity,” former FBI agent Christopher O’Leary, an MS NOW contributor, said. “FBI agents serve the public and swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. This is clearly a long way from that.”
Patel has faced increased criticism in recent days for refusing to get off of a plane to investigate the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk until he was given an FBI raid jacket to wear. He’s also under investigation for using the FBI’s aircraft to fly around the country for personal use. Reportedly, President Trump is upset with Patel and is considering letting him go, although the president denies it.
But this latest news is not going to win Patel any support in the bureau, let alone the Trump administration. Trump officials have reportedly been upset with the director for a while now, and the more negative reports about Patel come out, the louder the calls for him to go will get.