Kash Patel Used FBI as Uber for His Girlfriend’s Drunk Friend

Providing full-time security detail for his girlfriend, and pulling a SWAT team away from their job is questionable use of government resources at best. To then demand that security detail escort his girlfriend’s friend goes even further. Former FBI agents and law enforcement officials told MS NOW that Patel’s alleged actions are completely off-base.

“Not only is the assignment of FBI SWAT personnel to a security detail to protect his girlfriend inappropriate, directing these highly trained professionals to babysit his girlfriend’s friend is outrageous, and demonstrative of Kash Patel’s complete lack of judgment and integrity,” former FBI agent Christopher O’Leary, an MS NOW contributor, said. “FBI agents serve the public and swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. This is clearly a long way from that.”

Patel has faced increased criticism in recent days for refusing to get off of a plane to investigate the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk until he was given an FBI raid jacket to wear. He’s also under investigation for using the FBI’s aircraft to fly around the country for personal use. Reportedly, President Trump is upset with Patel and is considering letting him go, although the president denies it.