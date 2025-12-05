Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Kash Patel Used FBI as Uber for His Girlfriend’s Drunk Friend

A new report reveals how Kash Patel and his 27-year-old girlfriend are using the FBI for their own personal errands.

Kash Patel swears in as FBI director while his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins smiles and looks on.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel is in trouble again for allegedly misusing the bureau’s resources.

MS NOW reports that Patel has, at least twice, ordered the FBI security detail protecting his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins to also escort one of her allegedly intoxicated friends home after a night of partying in Nashville, Tennessee. In one of those instances, agents objected to Patel’s order, only for Patel to put his foot down, even calling the head of Wilkins’s detail to yell at him.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson did not answer questions from MS NOW, which cites three unnamed sources, but offered a blanket denial.

“This is made up and did not happen,” Williamson said.

Wilkins, a 27-year-old country music performer who lives part-time in Nashville, has her own FBI security detail at Patel’s request, which is composed of members of a local SWAT team. The FBI has reportedly never provided a security detail for a director’s girlfriend, and has historically only provided security for a director’s spouse when they were traveling together with the director’s own detail.

Providing full-time security detail for his girlfriend, and pulling a SWAT team away from their job is questionable use of government resources at best. To then demand that security detail escort his girlfriend’s friend goes even further. Former FBI agents and law enforcement officials told MS NOW that Patel’s alleged actions are completely off-base.

“Not only is the assignment of FBI SWAT personnel to a security detail to protect his girlfriend inappropriate, directing these highly trained professionals to babysit his girlfriend’s friend is outrageous, and demonstrative of Kash Patel’s complete lack of judgment and integrity,” former FBI agent Christopher O’Leary, an MS NOW contributor, said. “FBI agents serve the public and swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. This is clearly a long way from that.”

Patel has faced increased criticism in recent days for refusing to get off of a plane to investigate the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk until he was given an FBI raid jacket to wear. He’s also under investigation for using the FBI’s aircraft to fly around the country for personal use. Reportedly, President Trump is upset with Patel and is considering letting him go, although the president denies it.

But this latest news is not going to win Patel any support in the bureau, let alone the Trump administration. Trump officials have reportedly been upset with the director for a while now, and the more negative reports about Patel come out, the louder the calls for him to go will get.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Pete Hegseth Brags About Bombing Another Boat As Outrage Grows

Donald Trump’s defense secretary doesn’t care that people are questioning the administration’s war crimes.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaking
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

As the public deliberates on whether he committed a war crime, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is on X bragging about dropping more bombs on alleged “drug boats.”

“Every new attack aimed at Pete Hegseth makes me want another narco drug boat blown up and sent to the bottom of the ocean,” Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet posted Thursday afternoon in response to Senator Chuck Schumer calling on Hegseth to resign. 

Hegseth responded eagerly to the bloodthirsty remark.  

“Your wish is our command, Andrew,” Hegseth replied a few hours later. “Just sunk another narco boat.”

X screenshot Pete Hegseth @PeteHegseth Your wish is our command, Andrew. Just sunk another narco boat.

It’s abundantly clear at this point that Hegseth couldn’t care less about the mounting pressures around him. There’s the question of his his complicity regarding the second strike killing two men clinging to the wreckage of their already bombed boat, as well as the Pentagon’s inspector general report that his use of Signal to plan a March strike on the Houthis in Yemen “created a risk to operational security that could have resulted in failed U.S. mission objectives and potential harm to U.S. pilots.” 

And yet the defense secretary would rather keep up with this strongman act, gloating proudly as the weight of the U.S. military unilaterally and violently comes down upon boatmen, often with little evidence they’re trafficking drugs. To him, killing random people in the Caribbean Sea is “owning the libs.” 

“This is the complete moral collapse of America—juvenile man-boys who claim to love God and value human life, but not brown lives,” one user wrote

“Secretary of Defense used to be a job occupied by serious and accomplished adult men,” writer Tom Nichols said

Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Official Fights for His Life as Fox News Grills Him on Economy

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, was having a tough time defending Donald Trump’s economy on Fox News.

Kevin Hassett being interviewed by someone
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett is fighting for his life trying to put a positive spin on the latest economic data—and even Fox News isn’t having it.

Fox host Martha MacCallum asked Hassett on Thursday about the brutal new layoff numbers from consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. “Year-to-date job cuts show an increase of 54 percent,” MacCallum asked Hassett. “That seems like a troubling number. What’s your take on it?”

Hassett waffled, claiming that jobs were in flux. “Don’t forget that there’s hires and there’s fires, there’s separations and new jobs, and so net job creation for the year is very positive. But the flow of jobs in and out is a little bit higher, there’s a little bit more turnover. A lot of times that happens because people feel that they’re able to get another job if they leave this job,” Hassett said.

Hassett seems not to realize that the report does not measure the normal ebb and flow of people choosing to leave a job, but job cuts—layoffs. Layoffs this year have surpassed one million for the first time since Covid-19.

MacCallum hit Hassett with another unpleasant truth: that despite Hassett’s and the Trump administration’s attempt to spin the affordability crisis, voters still know who’s to blame. Looking at a Fox News poll, MacCallum noted that 76 percent of respondents see the economy as “only fair” or “poor.”

“And then, when we have ‘Who is responsible for current economic conditions, President Trump or President Biden?’ We have Trump at 62 percent.… What would you say to people who are answering the survey that way, Kevin?”

Hassett defaulted to one of the Republicans’ favorite recent scapegoats: the shutdown. “One of the things that we’ve seen, we’ve studied over the last couple of weeks, is that when there’s a government shutdown … the survey data tend[s] to really tank because everyone is in a terrible mood, because Washington can’t work and the government’s shut down, and they’re worried about how bad it’s going to be,” Hassett said.

Right. If even Fox News isn’t convinced, I’m not sure how Hassett thinks he’ll convince the American people.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

France’s Macron Warned Other Leaders About Potential Trump Betrayal

European leaders don’t trust the United States when it comes to Ukraine.

Ukranian President Zelenskiy and French President Macron shake hands.
Antoine Gyori/Corbis/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other European leaders on a phone call that Donald Trump could betray Ukraine.

A transcript of the Monday call to strategize how to protect Ukraine was leaked to the German newspaper Der Spiegel and published Thursday. Macron, Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and other European leaders all took part and discussed U.S. negotiation efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

“There is a possibility that the U.S. will betray Ukraine on the issue of territory without clarity on security guarantees,” Macron said, noting that there was “a big danger” for Zelenskiy. German leader Merz also expressed his misgivings, telling Zelenskiy that Trump’s handpicked negotiators, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, “are playing games with both you and us.”

While European leaders have expressed their concerns about America’s Ukraine policies, this transcript is the clearest indication of how they feel about the Trump administration and its efforts. The Finnish president has gotten along well with Trump in public but still said, “We must not leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these guys,” referring to Witkoff and Kushner.

“I agree with Alexander that we need to protect Volodymyr,” added NATO Secretary General Rutte.

Late last month, the Trump administration presented a 28-point peace plan to resolve the conflict that was considered a Russian “wish list” and appeared to be translated from Russian. Under that plan, Ukraine would give up substantial territory, refrain from joining NATO, and limit the size of its military.

After Ukraine weighed in, a new plan was released with a shortened 19 points, to which Russia has not agreed. But it seems that Europeans are worried about Trump deferring to Russia and abandoning Ukraine, and, based on past events, who can blame them?

Rachel Kahn/
/

Trump Accidentally Lets Slip Plan to Rename Kennedy Center

Donald Trump wants to rename the Kennedy Center after himself after doing everything he could to destroy it.

Donald Trump in a Kennedy Center balcony, speaking and pointing at the camera below. The shot makes him seem like a dictator.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump at the Kennedy Center in March

President Donald Trump “accidentally” let slip on Thursday the next target for Trumpification: the Kennedy Center.

“You have a big event on Friday at the Trump-Kennedy Center—op, excuse me. The Kennedy Center,” Trump said with a laugh.

“Pardon me, such a terrible mistake,” he continued, grinning.

Trump’s “terrible mistake” came during a speech at the U.S. Institute of Peace for the signing of a peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Coincidentally, the Institute of Peace is the latest building that the president has stamped his name on, even in the midst of a legal battle over who owns the building.

The president is gearing up for a big weekend, with the storied arts institution hosting the World Cup draw on Saturday and then the annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday. Trump may receive a special peace prize from FIFA Saturday, and is hosting Sunday’s ceremony—after personally taking over the job of selecting the Kennedy Center’s honorees, one usually done by a bipartisan council.

Trump has already brought financial ruin to the Kennedy Center, and is angling to bring aesthetic ruin as well. If he has his way, reputational ruin won’t be far behind.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Is Now Denying Visas to People Who Worked in Content Moderation

If an H-1B visa applicant or one of their loved ones worked in content moderation, such as fact-checking, the State Department has said to consider the application ineligible.

Donald Trump smiles while sitting in a Cabinet meeting
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration may revoke H-1B visa eligibility from people who worked in content moderation, fact-checking, and online safety. Their family members would lose visa status as well. 

A cable, dated Tuesday, obtained by Reuters moves U.S. consular officers to increase vetting for these individuals by looking into their résumés and LinkedIn profile pages. 

“If you uncover evidence an applicant was responsible for, or complicit in, censorship or attempted censorship of protected expression in the United States, you should pursue a finding that the applicant is ineligible,” the cable said. This includes working at “social media or financial services companies involved in the suppression of protected expression.”

“You must thoroughly explore their employment histories to ensure no participation in such activities,” the cable read.

The State Department, however, made it sound more like they were going after liberal cyberbullies more than free speech suppressors.

“We do not support aliens coming to the United States to work as censors muzzling Americans,” a spokesperson said. “In the past, the President himself was the victim of this kind of abuse when social media companies locked his accounts. He does not want other Americans to suffer this way. Allowing foreigners to lead this type of censorship would both insult and injure the American people.”  

It’s hard to believe that the State Department is saying that about Donald Trump, who is infamous for his willingness to publicly verbally abuse people online. The policy, however, is very believable, as it aligns with the larger arc of the administration’s free speech suppression efforts, from disappearing Rümeysa Öztürk for writing an op-ed to requiring universities to vet for pro-Palestinian social media posts before awarding student visas.  

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Nearly Has a Stroke Trying to Pronounce Names of African Leaders

Donald Trump struggled to pronounce the names of the Rwandan and Congolese presidents.

Donald Trump raises his fist while standing in between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Trump with (from left) Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi

Donald Trump insulted the presidents of two countries right before signing a peace deal when he introduced the duo as “courageous leaders”—but couldn’t follow the flattery up with the correct pronunciation of their names.

The U.S. president couldn’t wrap his mouth around the name of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi or Rwandan President Paul Kagame as the trio met in Washington Thursday to advance a peace deal that could cap 30 years of violence between the brother nations.

“I want to thank the two courageous leaders—they are courageous leaders, they really are courageous leaders, great people. President Ja-secky-theh-eh, of the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Trump wheezed.

He then introduced Kagame, whose name he spilled out as “President Keh-goo-may.”

Tshisekedi’s name is pronounced Chi-sek-ed-dee. Kagame’s is pronounced Kah-gah-may.

Trump opted to fully skirt attempting Tshisekedi’s name when his speech required it a second time, instead referring to him as “president of DRC.”

It’s far from the first time that Trump has butchered a foreign name. Last month, he messed up the pronunciation of Kazakhstan, a decades-long U.S. ally, while seated right next to the country’s president.

During a White House dinner with Central Asian leaders, Trump claimed that “Ka-ZACK-a-stan” had joined the Abraham Accords, adding a syllable and stressing the wrong one in the country’s name while announcing supposedly new diplomatic ties between Kazakhstan (which is actually pronounced Kahz-uck-stan) and Israel.

And in 2017, Trump famously remarked on the nonexistent country of “Nambia” during a conference with African leaders.

But don’t be fooled: Trump does have a knack for language—so long as it’s the version he made up. When English proves too difficult for the president, he frequently turns to his own inventive terms, such as “bigly” (an abbreviation of big league), “ana-nomish” (an attempt to pronounce anonymous), and “covfefe,” which still no one has been able to decipher.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump, 79, Falls Asleep Again During Peace Agreement Signing

Donald Trump was bragging about this Rwanda-DRC peace agreement minutes before he began to doze off.

Donald Trump falls alseep
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump at an Oval Office meeting in June

Days after Donald Trump fell asleep during a televised Cabinet meeting, the president on Thursday again dozed off during a ceremony to mark the signing of a peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Trump was visibly closing his eyes as Rwandan President Paul Kagame spoke from the podium at the ceremony inside the U.S. Institute of Peace building, his hands clasped and his head drooping while he sat at a table to the left. Trump continued to doze after Kagame concluded his remarks and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi made his way to the podium, trying in vain to pay attention to each speaker.

Thankfully for the 79-year-old Trump, the two leaders spoke for less than 15 minutes, much shorter than Tuesday’s two-hour Cabinet meeting. One would think he’d be able to last longer at an event with more press, especially international outlets, at a building that he took over with questionable legality and plastered his name on.

Last week, The New York Times reported about Trump’s physical and mental decline, angering the president. But if he keeps falling asleep during public appearances, he really has nothing to argue about, especially considering the untold reasons why he needed an MRI and extra tests at his last doctor’s visit.

Rachel Kahn/
/

Vance Sent 2:30 a.m. Text as Officials Tried to Cover Up Signalgate

Vice President JD Vance texted the Signal group after all their messages about bombing Yemen were leaked.

JD Vance gives a thumbs up
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

JD Vance hit up his buddies in the Signal chat used to coordinate bombing Yemen with a late-night plea for companionship—hours after the chat’s existence was revealed to the public by Atlantic editor Jeff Goldberg.

“This chat’s kind of dead,” Vance texted at 2:26 a.m. “Anything going on?”

Screenshot of Signalgate messages on March 25
Department of Defense Inspector General report

A report from the Pentagon inspector general released Thursday reveals new details about what the chat’s members did in the days and hours after March 24, when Goldberg published that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had inadvertently texted him classified information about the Trump administration’s war plans.

The vice president’s “u up?”-style message, which we are generously reading as a joke, was sent in the wee hours of the morning of March 25.

Where Vance chose to make light of the possible treason, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared to have another aim: to cover the group’s tracks. According to the screenshot, Bessent shortened the time it would take for messages to disappear from the chat to eight hours. Goldberg reported that the messages had previously been set to disappear after either one or four weeks, already a potential violation of federal law.

Other officials changed their profile names: Secretary of State Marco Rubio changed his screen name from “MAR” to “MR,” CIA Director John Ratfcliffe shortened his name to simply “John,” and deputy chief of staff Sephen Miller, “S M,” changed his name to “SM 76.”

It’s unclear why these obviously identifiable (and already identified) officials would change their names, or attempt to make their messages disappear faster—the photo of the chat from the report was taken on March 27, leaving only a day for fast-deleting messages to be sent and then erased—but they obviously were scrambling.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Hegseth Gave Signalgate Probe Little as Possible—and Still Got Wrecked

The investigation found that Pete Hegseth’s actions endangered U.S. troops.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sits during an event
HASNOOR HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images

The Office of the Inspector General’s Signalgate report is out, and it does not fully exonerate Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, regardless of his supporters’ claims.

Hegseth overwhelmingly declined to cooperate with the OIG’s report on his early-term scandal, refusing to hand over the personal phone he used to make war plans over Signal and refusing to sit for an interview. Nonetheless, the report found that Hegseth not only violated the DOD’s protocol about using personal devices for sensitive information, he also endangered the lives of American troops in the process.

“We concluded that the Secretary sent sensitive, nonpublic, operational information that he determined did not require classification over the Signal chat on his personal cell phone,” the 84-page report reads.

Hegseth also sent messages on Signal detailing “the quantity and strike times of manned U.S. aircraft over hostile territory” just hours before the strike on the Houthis. “Using a personal cell phone to conduct official business and send nonpublic DoD information through Signal risks potential compromise of sensitive DoD information, which could cause harm to DoD personnel and mission objectives,” the OIG continues.

In his defense, Hegseth claimed in a written statement that his Signal messages contained “non-specific general details which I determined, in my sole discretion, were either not classified, or that I could safely declassify.” And yet one of the messages the IG obtained literally reads, “THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP.” Others include exact timestamps of attacks. That all sounds extremely specific.

“If this information had fallen into the hands of U.S. adversaries, Houthi forces might have been able to counter U.S. forces or reposition personnel and assets to avoid planned U.S. strikes,” the report says. “Even though these events did not ultimately occur, the Secretary’s actions created a risk to operational security that could have resulted in failed U.S. mission objectives and potential harm to U.S. pilots.”

Framing this as a “full exoneration,” of Hegseth, as Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell did Wednesday, is laughable when the phrase “the Secretary did not comply with” followed by a specific DOD protocol is in the report at least eight different times. And yet Hegseth and the administration are acting as if he is being somehow unfairly attacked for planning a bombing over Signal as the head of the Defense Department. This, frankly, should have been an automatic firing.

Read the full report here.

