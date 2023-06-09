Here Are the Exact Charges Against Donald Trump in Classified Docs Case

Trump and his body man, Walt Nauta, were both charged with one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice for moving boxes of classified documents and hiding them from Trump’s legal team. They were charged with one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, and one count of a scheme to conceal.

Nauta was also charged with one count of making false statements and representations, separate from the claims Trump made. Nauta had helped move boxes of classified material from a storage room. He told investigators he did not know what was in the boxes or how they had gotten there in the first place.