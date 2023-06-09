Here Are the Exact Charges Against Donald Trump in Classified Docs Case
Thirty-seven criminal counts.
Donald Trump received 37 criminal counts in the special counsel’s investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Trump became the first former president ever to be federally indicted late Thursday. He was also previously impeached twice, criminally indicted, and found liable of sexual abuse and defamation. He is still under investigation for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has unilaterally rejected every accusation leveled against him, including in the special counsel investigation—and before it was even announced what those charges would be.
The charges were unsealed Friday afternoon. Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, for keeping classified documents related to national security despite being unauthorized to do so. He was also charged with one count of making false statements and representations, for claiming he had returned all the documents.
Trump and his body man, Walt Nauta, were both charged with one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice for moving boxes of classified documents and hiding them from Trump’s legal team. They were charged with one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, and one count of a scheme to conceal.
Nauta was also charged with one count of making false statements and representations, separate from the claims Trump made. Nauta had helped move boxes of classified material from a storage room. He told investigators he did not know what was in the boxes or how they had gotten there in the first place.
Read through the 49-page indictment here.