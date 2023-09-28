Ron DeSantis’s Painfully Weird Smile Goes Viral During GOP Debate Once Again

Viewers watching the debate couldn’t help but notice that when speaking about vetoing “bloating spending bills,” DeSantis plastered a faltering smile on his face, which quickly fell into a disturbed grimace.

Oh my, DeSantis did it again tonight: the rant, followed by the forced smile, followed by the grimace. Hilarious. He is beyond saving. pic.twitter.com/Uy7AmRDVcQ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 28, 2023

Someone needs to tell DeSantis the camera stays on him after he’s done 😂 pic.twitter.com/zhdMydhO54 — Sawyer A Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 28, 2023

DeSantis had the exact same problem during the first Republican debate last month, when his failed attempt to smile quickly became a viral meme.

DeSantis has demonstrated a slew of robotic behavior, from short-circuiting before the press, to seeming like a stock photo model in a series of pictures from 2015 meant to communicate that he was just a regular human man.

