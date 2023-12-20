Stephen Miller Uses Textbook Definition of Immigration to Call for “Massive” Deportations
Trump’s white-nationalist sidekick wants to kick out millions of people simply because they’re “coming in from different cultures.”
Stephen Miller claimed Wednesday that the United States is being overrun by immigrants and can only be saved by “massive” deportations.
The white nationalist and former Trump White House adviser was backing up chilling comments from his old boss, who over the weekend echoed Adolf Hitler by accusing immigrants of “poisoning the blood of our country.”
“We are being conquered,” Miller said to Fox News’s Jesse Watters. “This is a complete resettlement of America in real time. It took hundreds of years, going back long even before our founding, going back all the way to the earliest days of the colonies in America to slowly build everything that we have.
“And now we have millions of people coming in from different cultures and different ways of living and different belief systems. They’re going to take those belief systems with them to America,” he continued. “So, a generation from now, I am telling you Jesse, people will not know the country that they are living in. These consequences are permanent. Unless there’s massive large-scale deportations by the millions, it will be irrevocable.”
Stripped of the incendiary rhetoric, this is really just a definition of how immigration works: People move to another country, bringing the culture of their homeland. In fact, Miller implicitly acknowledges that America was colonized by white people who emigrated from England—with “belief systems” that were, needless to say, different from those of the people already living in North America.
Of course, countless millions of others have since come to America “from different cultures and different ways of living and different belief systems,” but Miller isn’t one to let a few basic historical facts get in the way of his narrative. He’s simply opposed to the nonwhite people immigrating to America today.
Miller is reportedly on the short list for attorney general if Trump is elected in 2024. If Miller returns to power, he could help implement those “massive large-scale deportations” he called for. He was already the mastermind behind some of Trump’s worst immigration policies, including separating families at the southern border and banning Muslims from entering the country.
And Trump is likely to go along with Miller’s suggestions. The former president appears to be making the Hitler parallels a major part of his 2024 campaign persona.
Miller also claimed Wednesday that the Colorado Supreme Court banning Trump from the state presidential ballot was part of the “great replacement theory,” the far-right theory that white people are being replaced by nonwhite immigrants. This conspiracy theory is growing increasingly popular among Republicans.
“You see a two-front attack on democracy,” he said. “They are saying to American citizens, ‘You can’t vote. You don’t have a voice. You can’t be heard.’ And they’re also saying, ‘We’re bringing in new people that we think will agree with us and support us, and their families will vote for us, and they are going to be the new base of power in this country.’”