Is Vivek Ramaswamy Actually Running For President?

Still, one voter took Ramaswamy up on it. “My foreign policy is clear: stay out of World War III, declare economic independence from communist China,” Ramaswamy responded.

Yet there may be more to the entrepreneur’s failures in the battleground state than just his eyebrow-raising policy positions. In fact, Ramaswamy’s campaign has spent just a fraction of their marketing budgeting, booking only $162,000 worth of ads compared to the $8 million they said they would earlier this month, according to data from the media tracking firm AdImpact.



That’s a far cry from the amount invested by the other Republican presidential candidates. So far, Haley and her allied super PAC have spent nearly $3.5 million on advertising while DeSantis and his allies have spent more than $3.3 million, reported the AP.

