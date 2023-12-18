Joe Biden Is Finally Mad About His Terrible Poll Numbers. What Took so Long?
The president is frustrated that so many polls show him losing to a man who is facing several criminal trials.
Joe Biden is finally fed up with his second-rate polling numbers.
The night before the president took off to celebrate Thanksgiving, he gathered his closest aides in the White House to talk about a game plan for his tanking numbers, according to several unnamed sources who spoke to The Washington Post.
For months, the president and his first lady had expressed frustration at the Democrat’s disappointing numbers, but the night before Thanksgiving proved to be a turning point in which Biden complained to his team that his numbers were unacceptably low. That night, he asked his team what they planned to do about it, according to the outlet.
At the time of the meeting, Biden was neck-and-neck in general election polls with GOP front-runner Donald Trump, with Trump predicted to win by a hair with 43 percent of the vote against Biden’s 42 percent, according to a Morning Consult poll.
But Biden’s numbers have only continued to plummet since then, likely influenced by the president’s foreign policy: Many Democrats reject his unwavering support of the Israeli invasion of Gaza while others are frustrated by his inability to wrangle Congress to send along more aid to the Ukrainian war front against Russia. At the same time, Biden is particularly irked that voters are not rewarding him for low unemployment figures and a humming economy that has defied predictions of a looming recession. As of December 14, Biden trailed eight points behind the oft-indicted former president, predicted to gain just 35 percent of the vote while Trump curried 43 percent, according to a HarrisX/Harris poll.
Top Democrats have warned for months that the Biden campaign had failed to scale up its national campaign quickly enough. Just one year out from Election Day 2024, the campaign has only recently announced leadership teams in battleground states like Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, and South Carolina, according to campaign officials.
“The Republican primary could end quickly, and the general election could begin in weeks, not months,” Simon Rosenberg, a Democratic strategist, told the Post. “Given Trump’s noisiness and his ability to bully his way through the daily information wars, I think it’s really important that the Biden campaign move into general election mode as soon as possible. We’re not where we want to be. Some of our coalition is wandering, and we need to go get them back.”