Texas Lt. Governor Makes a Wild Threat Against Biden
We get it: He’s angry about the Colorado court ruling. But this is just ridiculous.
Texas’s lieutenant governor has threatened to take President Biden off his state’s ballot in retribution for the Colorado Supreme Court ruling disqualifying Donald Trump from that state’s 2024 ballot.
In a historic decision, the Colorado justices ruled 4–3 late Tuesday that Trump had engaged in the January 6 insurrection and was therefore disqualified from running for office again. A few hours later, Lone Star State official Dan Patrick fired back.
“Seeing what happened in Colorado tonight, Laura, makes me think—except we believe in democracy in Texas—maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing eight million people to cross the border since he’s been president, disrupting our state,” Patrick told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
Threatening to take someone off the ballot just because you disagree with them makes it kind of hard to believe you “believe in democracy.”
Biden has infuriated immigration advocates for continuing many of Trump’s draconian policies, but Patrick apparently prefers even harsher measures. Just this week, Texas passed a law that gives local judges the authority to deport undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.