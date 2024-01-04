New Poll Finds Republicans Seriously Think Trump Is the Greatest Person of Faith
More Republican voters believe Donald Trump is a person of faith than nearly any other politician.
A new survey suggests that an increasing number of Republicans view Donald Trump as a person of faith, with Trump earning higher ratings than even some of the more vocally religious members of the Grand Old Party, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Mitt Romney.
Despite his sin-filled legal tribulations, 64 percent of Republicans reported that they viewed Trump as a person of faith, according to a new poll conducted by HarrisX for Deseret News in November, up from 53 percent in a similar poll conducted in October.
The poll was conducted among 1,012 registered voters between November 21 and 22, 2023, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.
Trump ranked head and shoulders above his competitors in the upcoming GOP primary. Trump’s primary rival, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who converted from Sikhism to Christianity was viewed as a person of faith by 44 percent of surveyed Republicans, leaving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis once again with the short end of the stick—just 34 percent of Republicans saw the one-time potential Trump usurper as a person of faith.
Trump also topped Pence, one of the most vocal Christian evangelists in U.S. politics, by a margin of 8 percent. Even Romney couldn’t compete, with just 34 percent of Republicans viewing him as a person of faith.
However, Trump’s ranking as a person of faith differs from how Republicans view his religiosity, and that’s where Pence and Trump trade places. Sixty-two percent of Republicans said they viewed Pence as religious versus 47 percent who said the same for Trump.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who attends mass every week per his White House schedule, was only branded as a person of faith by 13 percent of Republicans—though slightly more, 26 percent conceded that he was religious.
When prompted to explain why they felt Trump was a person of faith, few respondents pointed toward the former president’s actual religious practices. Sixty-seven percent of surveyed respondents replied that it was instead because they viewed him as someone who defends people of faith in the U.S. More than half (54 percent) said that they viewed him that way because he “cares about people like me.”
People who described Biden as a person of faith, on the other hand, said so in part due to perceptions of his character, describing the president as honest and trustworthy (48 percent), ethical (47 percent), and having a strong moral compass (52 percent).
