Republican Congressman’s Biden Border Meme Backfires Spectacularly
Representative Chuck Edwards got a seriously embarrassing fact-check after posting a meme complaining about the border under Joe Biden.
A Republican congressman absolutely humiliated himself on Wednesday while trying to criticize President Joe Biden’s handling of the border
North Carolina Representative Chuck Edwards posted an image to his X account of a massive human caravan headed toward the U.S.-Mexico border, stamping his own office’s logo on it while facetiously clipping an icon of Biden onto the picture with the caption “I did that.”
But what Edwards seemingly didn’t do was fact-check his own meme before posting it.
The picture of that incredible line on its way to cross the border wasn’t snapped anytime during Biden’s presidency, but actually on October 27, 2018, squarely during Trump’s term—who notably used the caravan and its wave of Honduran refugees, fleeing a nation plagued by poverty and violence, to his political advantage. At the time, Trump anxiously called on Congress to continue construction on his multibillion dollar border wall and increase border protections ahead of the caravan’s approach.
Trump’s so-called “impenetrable” border wall would ultimately be breached more than 3,200 times between 2019 and 2021, according to a leaked memo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In 2019, Trump froze $450 million in U.S. foreign aid to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador for failing to curtail the influx of refugees to the U.S. border—a move that government officials and activists from those nations warned would only make the region more vulnerable and desperate for resources, instigating a larger influx of refugees over time.