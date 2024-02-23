Cassidy Hutchinson Smokes GOP Witness With Photographic Evidence of Lie
The former Trump White House aide has revealed photo proof against Republicans’ newest Biden corruption witness, Tony Bobulinski.
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson won’t be called a liar—at least not by Republicans’ Biden corruption witness Tony Bobulinski.
At a House panel last week, Republicans revealed Bobulinski, one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners, as their new star witness in their Biden impeachment crusade. During that panel, Bobulinski derided Hutchinson as an “absolute liar and a fraud,” taking issue with a section of her book, Enough, that recollected an “out of sight” meeting between him and Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, at a 2020 campaign rally in Rome, Georgia.
As Hutchinson describes it, Bobulinski chose to wear a “ski mask” to conceal his identity while Meadows handed him a “folded sheet of paper or small envelope.”
“[Meadows] didn’t hand me a single thing,” Bobulinski insisted at the House panel.
But on Friday, Hutchinson called Bobulinski’s bluff, sharing photographic evidence of the “suspicious” encounter.
In the photo, the pair appear to be standing between a couple of SUVs outside of a Trump rally, with Meadows in a red cap and Bobulinski in a black Penn State hat and mask.
“Mr. Bobulinski claims under oath that he was not wearing a mask, that Mr. Meadows did not hand him anything, and that Ms. Hutchinson was ‘fabricating facts,’” Hutchinson’s lawyer wrote in a letter addressing Bobulinski. “Perhaps Mr. Bobulinski’s memory is impaired about the meeting, and a picture would help refresh his recollection.”
But Bobulinski refused to yield, even while caught red-handed.
“We will see to it that Ms. Hutchinson soon gets her day in court to tell her story in front of a jury and the truth will prevail,” Bobulinski’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, wrote in a statement to ABC News.