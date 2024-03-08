Guess Who’s Suddenly Out $92 Million? Hint: He’s a Rapist Tax Cheat
Donald Trump has finally posted bond in the E. Jean Carroll trial.
The former host of The Apprentice just lost a boatload of “money, money, money, money.”
On Friday, Donald Trump posted a $91.6 million bond in the second defamation case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump is still working to appeal the ruling, which hit him with $83.3 million in damages in January for continuing to defame Carroll, claiming he hadn’t raped her and she had made up allegations for her book, despite a prior ruling in which a jury found Trump liable for having sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.
The “grab ’em by the pussy” former president narrowly skirted his deadline for posting bond, which was set for Monday.
This is a developing story.