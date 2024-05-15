Aaron Rodgers Shares Stunned Reaction When RFK Jr. Offered Him VP Role
The football player was caught totally off guard when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked to him about being his vice president.
When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Aaron Rodgers that he was considering making the New York Jets quarterback his running mate, Rodgers was surprised.
Rodgers immediately told the independent presidential candidate, “Are you serious? I’m a fucking football player,” the quarterback recalled in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, noting that he would “love to be a part of bringing [America] back to what she used to be.”
“Oh yeah, I thought about it,” Rodgers said when Carlson asked if he was interested. “I definitely thought about it because I love Bobby, and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it.”
Kennedy would later announce Silicon Valley investor and lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential pick. Still, Rodgers has vocally supported Kennedy, and it’s not hard to see why. The football player has expressed similar views to the candidate on the Covid-19 vaccine and the virus itself.
In his interview with Carlson, Rodgers compared Joe Biden negatively to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Kennedy has also spoken favorably of Putin, particularly regarding Russia’s war with Ukraine, and called Biden a bigger threat to democracy than Donald Trump.
Kennedy has not had good press as of late. Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has come out in support of the candidate, and Kennedy has had to contend with the revelation that he once had a parasite in his brain. The rest of the extended Kennedy family refuse to offer their support. Many of his old colleagues in the environmental movement have also spoken out against his candidacy, cutting into a base of support that includes admirers of his family and wealthy “new age hippies.” All of this overwhelmingly indicates that Kennedy is little more than a spoiler candidate, but whether this is better for Trump or Biden remains to be seen.