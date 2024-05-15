Biden Appointee Cites Jewish Faith in Resignation Over War in Gaza

Screenshot

Israel has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, since October 7 by way of mass bombings, forced displacement, famine, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid—“none of which would be possible without American weapons, and none of which have been condemned by President Biden,” Call wrote.

“The United States has long enabled Israeli war crimes and the status quo of apartheid and occupation. That status quo does not keep Israelis safe, nor Jews around the world. It certainly does not protect Palestinians, who have the right to freedom, safety, self-determination, and dignity, just as much as Jewish people do, and every person does,” Call continued. “Making Jews the face of the American war machine makes us less safe.”

Call is at least the fifth mid-to-senior level staffer to make a public declaration against the “politically disastrous” war by resigning. A longtime political activist and campaign worker, Call had helped Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden in their respective presidential campaigns, and was a longtime advocate for Israel in Washington prior to joining the Interior Department.