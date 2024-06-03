It Seems Fox News Edited Trump Interview to Help Him Sound Normal
A new Fox interview with Donald Trump has some obvious edit cuts.
On Sunday, an interview with Donald Trump aired on Fox News, and online commentators saw clear issues on the broadcast that suggest some heavy edits.
On X (formerly Twitter), commentators quickly pointed out sloppy cuts and disjointed parts of the interview.
The Twitter account “Bad Fox Graphics” pointed out heavy edits and the poor audio recording in the interview.
The edits don’t even address the wild things Trump actually said in the interview. He proposed cutting several government agencies, and reiterated his plan for mass deportations if reelected president. He denied ever saying “lock her up” regarding Hillary Clinton in 2016, claiming that “the people would all say ‘lock her up, lock her up’” and he would try to shut it down—a claim immediately corrected by X’s “community notes” as well as fact checkers from different news outlets. He also said that he would be “OK” with going to jail, but he was “not sure the public would stand for it”.
“I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know at a certain point there’s a breaking point,” Trump added, seemingly alluding to violence from his supporters.
So, what was the reason for Fox chopping up arguably the biggest interview they could possibly get? Inexperienced staff resulting in poor production? Faulty equipment? Perhaps Trump said something so horrible that even Fox News can’t explain it away.
Or, there’s a simpler reason: Trump can’t answer questions or speak coherently anymore.