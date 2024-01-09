Roger Stone Plotted Assassinating Democrats, Bombshell Report Says
New audio obtained by Mediaite finds the former Trump adviser wanted to kill top Democratic officials.
Explosive new audio of Roger Stone reveals the longtime Trump ally was trying to plot the assassinations of two outspoken Democratic congressmen.
A few weeks before the 2020 election, Stone told a member of his security detail that he wanted either Representative Eric Swalwell or Representative Jerry Nadler (or both) killed, according to audio obtained by Mediaite. At the time, Nadler had just announced that the House Judiciary Committee, on which he and Swalwell serve, would investigate Trump’s decision to commute Stone’s sentence for federal crimes.
“It’s time to do it,” Stone told Sal Greco, then a member of the NYPD who was working as Stone’s security. “Let’s go find Swalwell. It’s time to do it. Then we’ll see how brave the rest of them are. It’s time to do it. It’s either Nadler or Swalwell has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let’s go find Swalwell and get this over with. I’m just not putting up with this shit anymore.”
A source familiar with the conversation, speaking anonymously, told Mediaite they believed Stone was serious. “Stone had been at war with Nadler and Swalwell for years. He just hates them,” the source said. “He just wanted to get Trump back into office so these things would stop.”
Stone, a notorious conservative political operative, has long been a loyal Trump adviser and ally. Video footage released in August revealed that Stone began strategizing to overturn the 2020 election at least as early as November 5—two days before the vote had been called.
And Stone has been rewarded over the years for his loyalty. Stone was convicted in July 2019 in relation to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstruction of a proceeding.
Prosecutors wanted Stone to be sentenced to nine years in prison, but Trump’s Justice Department reportedly intervened to give him a shorter sentence. Then, just days before Stone was due to go to jail, Trump commuted his sentence entirely. Nadler announced the House Judiciary investigation into the commutation just a few days later.
Four of the prosecutors abruptly quit the case following the Justice Department’s intervention. At least one, Aaron Zelinsky, acknowledged he had left in protest. A separate audio recording revealed Stone wanted retribution against Zelinsky, as well.
“He needs to be punished,” Stone told Greco, who has not worked with the NYPD since August 2022. “You have to abduct him and punish him.”
Stone denied making the comments about Zelinsky, Swalwell, or Nadler and said the audio had been made with artificial intelligence.