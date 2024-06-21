Trump’s Disturbing Message on Lousiana’s Ten Commandments Law

But Trump knows what he’s doing. This is a calculated effort to appease the Christian right, along with his attacks on abortion rights that he tries to disguise but very clearly states to Christian audiences. Somehow, despite his philandering, lying, business fraud, and numerous other violations of the Ten Commandments, he continues to be thought of as a person of faith by 64 percent of Republicans.

Trump depends on support from the Christian right, not just for himself, but also to keep the Republican Party behind him. He will need their votes to have any chance of reelection in November, and they are already making plans for what to do if he returns to the White House.