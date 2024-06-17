Skip Navigation
Sinclair Is Injecting RNC Talking Points Into Your Local News

Local news sites across the country seem to be relying on Lara Trump’s RNC playbook, according to a new report.

Donald Trump, Lara Trump, and Eric Trump stand on a stage wiith several U.S. flags behind them. You can see phones and hands raised in the crowd below them.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the right-wing media behemoth swallowing up local news stations and spitting them out as zombie GOP propaganda mills, is ramping up pro-Trump content in the lead-up to the 2024 election. Its latest plot? A coordinated effort across at least 86 local news websites to suggest that Joe Biden is mentally unfit for the presidency, based on edited footage and misinformation.

Twitter screenshot Judd Legum: 1. @WeAreSinclair is flooding a vast network of local news websites with misleading articles suggesting Biden is mentally unfit At least 3 articles published this month falsely suggest BIDEN POOPED HIMSELF during an event The thinly disguised political attacks are given the imprimatur of mainstream media brands, including NBC, ABC, & CBS

According to Judd Legum, Sinclair, which owns hundreds of television news stations around the country, has been laundering GOP talking points about Biden’s age and mental capacity into news segments of local Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates. One replica online article with the headline “Biden appears to freeze, slur words during White House Juneteenth event” shares no evidence other than a spliced-together clip of Biden watching a musical performance and another edited video of Biden giving a speech originally posted on X by Sean Hannity. The article was syndicated en masse on the same day at the same time, Legum found, suggesting that editors at the local affiliates were not given the chance to vet the segment for accuracy.

Most outrageously, the article, along with at least two others posted in June, makes the evidence-free claim that Biden may have pooped himself at a D-Day memorial event in France, based on a video of the president sitting down during the event. According to Legum, one of the article’s URLs includes the word “pooping.”

Tweet screenshot Judd Legum: 7. The article concludes by promoting an absurd rumor, based on a deceptively edited clip, that Biden soiled himself on stage while attending a D-Day celebration in Europe a few days earlier. "Biden’s strange stooping motion caused several terms to trend on X, including 'diaper,' 'pooping' and 'pooped,'" Sinclair's National Desk reported.

The shoddy evidence behind the segments, originally published by Sinclair’s National Desk, appears to have been lifted directly from social media posts by RNC Research, the X account operated by the Lara Trump–run Republican National Committee. On at least one occasion, a Sinclair piece quotes directly from the Trump campaign social media team’s response to an RNC Research post. “Lights are on but no one’s home,” the campaign’s reply to a post showing a “dazed” Biden watching a musical performance, was included in the syndicated article.

Sinclair’s takeover of local news is a dire development for the future of independent journalism in the United States. But the gutting of newsrooms (and the weaponization of their remnants by right-wing conglomerates) across the country isn’t just a problem for tomorrow; it’s having devastating effects on American democracy today.

Tori Otten/
/

Trump Furious His Stooges Aren’t Avenging Conviction Fast Enough

The former president feels he isn’t seeing enough action over his hush-money conviction.

Donald Trump smiles as Republican senators stand around him and clap
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump has privately been fuming that GOP lawmakers aren’t doing enough (in his opinion) in his crusade for political vengeance following his conviction on 34 felony charges, amid his ongoing efforts to weaponize House Republicans.

Trump has been urging his close allies within the Republican Party to take up their swords for the embattled former president, who has continued to insist that his conviction is somehow the doing of President Joe Biden, Rolling Stone reported Sunday.

“I need action,” Trump told them, one source repeated to Rolling Stone.

A second source recounted to Rolling Stone that the former president had delivered an angry, profanity-laced tirade, complaining that lawmakers weren’t doing enough to punish the Biden administration for his conviction.

Since Trump’s guilty verdict, leading Trump fanboy Representative Jim Jordan has begun his own side quest against New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who led the case over Trump’s hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Jordan invited Bragg to speak before the Ohio Republican’s subcommittee on the supposed weaponization of the federal government, but apparently even that’s not enough for his beloved leader.

“[Trump] doesn’t just want Congress to defund Alvin Bragg. He thinks there needs to be a wider net cast,” the second source said.

Speaker Mike Johnson also reportedly believes the House can have a role in overturning Trump’s conviction. House Republicans have set out to devise new legislation that would allow any president or former president to move a trial from a state court to a federal court, which would allow Trump to pardon himself should he be found guilty and wind up in the White House anyway. Trump held several meetings with Republican lawmakers before the verdict even came out, pushing for any legislation to shield him from non-federal prosecutions.

While Republicans can slow things down, any GOP-backed, revenge-fueled legislation would have absolutely no shot at passing the Senate. But that’s never been the point for do-nothing Republicans, who simply wish to disrupt governance, rather than execute plans. Too bad for them, Trump wants them to actually do something this time.

Steve Bannon Exposes Trump’s Chilling Top Revenge List

Bannon revealed who Trump wants to target first for prosecuting him.

Steve Bannon points while holding up a microphone
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Steve Bannon is naming names and specifics on Donald Trump’s anticipated “retribution” list.

Speaking at a Turning Point Action convention on Saturday, the former Trump adviser and soon-to-be incarcerated criminal dropped that Trump will be targeting the Justice Department’s powers that be, should he return to the White House after November.

“We’re coming after Lisa Monaco, Merrick Garland, the senior members of DOJ that are prosecuting President Trump,” Bannon told the crowd. “Jack Smith. And this is not about vengeance. This is not about revenge. This is not about retribution. This is about saving this republic! We’re gonna use the Constitution and the rule of law to go after you and hold you accountable.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Bannon urged a cheering crowd to “give it all on the battlefield” between now and Election Day, and posited that a Trump win in November would either be “victory or death.”

Legal analysts were alarmed by Bannon’s violent rhetoric and described his motivations as “chilling.”

“The career ranks at DOJ, the people who do their jobs day in and day out and are committed to the Constitution, those folks aren’t legitimate targets for retribution,” former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance told MSNBC. “And I think it’s chilling to hear what’s going on here. This is payback for Donald Trump being held accountable.”

Bannon was sentenced to prison more than a year and a half ago, but he has remained free this whole time to spew disinformation and hatred online. Earlier this month, the far-right conspiracy theorist was ordered to submit to federal prison on July 1, when he will begin his four-month sentence for refusing to answer a Congressional subpoena during the January 6 House Select Committee hearings.

Trump’s Ominous Reaction to Report He Wanted to Execute People

A new report revealed Donald Trump’s disturbing penchant for executing his political enemies. His response is somehow even worse.

Donald Trump stands before a mic, head tilted. He looks serious.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Former Trump communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed that Trump called for the execution of a staffer on several occasions during his time in the White House—and somehow, the disturbing news (and Trump’s even more troubling reaction to it) already seems to be fading from the headlines.

Griffin told Mediaite on Friday that Trump called to execute a staffer who leaked a story about Trump hiding in a bunker during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in response to the police murder of George Floyd.

He “straight up said [the] staffer who leaked … should be executed,” Griffin noted, adding that “there were [other incidents] where he talked about executing people.”

Griffin went on to call out former Attorney General Bill Bar, whom she claimed knew of the whole thing when asked about the report in a CNN interview in April. “Bill Barr kind of danced [around] it and said, ‘I don’t recall that specific instance,’ but there were others where we talked about executing people.”

During that CNN interview, Barr did in fact seem to justify the remarks, claiming Trump “would lose his temper” and “blow off steam” by calling to execute people. Creepily, Barr noted that eventually Trump could be talked down from his desire to see people he got upset with put to death, saying, “I doubt he would’ve actually carried it out.” Barr made no mention of what would happen if Trump couldn’t be talked down, nor could Barr say with absolute certainty—instead hedging in doubt—that Trump wouldn’t have gone through with overseeing the execution of political enemies.

In response to the news that Trump had called for a staffer’s execution, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung issued an ominous and bizarre statement to Newsweek: “As President Trump has said, the best revenge is the success and prosperity of all Americans.” Cheung did not confirm or deny any of the details of the meeting between Griffin, Barr, and Trump.

Trump’s disturbing penchant for execution is just par for the course for the would-be dictator, whose bloodlust has increased in the public eye post-conviction. In early June, Trump told Dr. Phil that “sometimes revenge can be justified.” On Newsmax days earlier, Trump suggested he may pursue charges against Biden in retaliation for his hush-money trial—an investigation that he blames on Biden but which began in 2018—when Trump himself was president and more than a year before Biden announced his 2020 bid for the White House. And in 2016, Trump regularly called to imprison Hillary Clinton—calls which the freshly convicted felon now denies making but which were a hallmark of his campaign.

Cognitive Decline? Trump Can’t Stop Fumbling During Rambling Speech

Donald Trump couldn’t keep his words straight during a recent event.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Donald Trump struggled to make sense during another campaign stop over the weekend—but this time couldn’t help himself from boasting one more time that he “aced” a cognitive test during his presidency.

While speaking during a rally in Detroit Saturday, Trump returned to degrading the concept of electric batteries, going as far as to mock the idea of environmental sustainability while alleging that environmental activists were pushing the U.S. Army to make their war machines sustainable.

“They want to make them now electric. So that when you go into enemy territory, and you obliterate the enemy and you knock down what those tanks are firing, you do it in an environmentally friendly way,” Trump said to rising laughter. “The problem with the army tanks like cars and like trucks, the problem is that you would have to bring a battery pack along. You’re going to pull it like a little wagon, like a child pulls a wagon. So they want to build an army tank. But, you know, the battery is very big and very heavy.”

Trump has been on a tirade recently against the basic concept of electric batteries. Speaking at a Las Vegas rally last week, Trump tried to explain his opinions on why electric batteries might be a bad addition to boats and other water-based vehicles, but ended up complaining about his fear of sharks.

But Trump’s recent gripe with environmental advocates may have started with misinformation: a Greta Thunberg deepfake that went viral last fall, in which the manipulated image and voice of the youth environmental activist called for “biodegradable missiles,” “vegan grenades,” and “sustainable tanks and weaponry.”

Despite the complete lack of coherence—or precedence—for claiming that environmentalists want green war, Trump then went on to remind the crowd how he “aced” a cognitive test… but forgot his doctor’s name while doing so.

“I took a cognitive test and I aced it. Doc Ronny. Doc Ronny Johnson. Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas?” Trump said, misremembering Representative Ronny Jackson’s name while challenging President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test. “He was the White House doctor, and he said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history, so I liked him very much immediately.”

“In fact, he said if I didn’t eat junk food, I would live to 200. That’s what he said. But I said, Ronny, should I take a test? He said, well, you know, it’s Walter Reed. It’s sort of a public hospital. If you don’t do well, they”re going to find out about it. I said, well, you know, like I’m a smart person and, how tough is it? He said, it gets very tough as you get to the middle of it. And I did something that he’s never seen done. I aced it. I got every question right. I aced it,” Trump boasted.

Trump has taken to arguing that cognitive exams should be mandatory for higher office since special counsel Robert Hur issued a damning, 388-page analysis of Biden’s mental acuity in which he described the 81-year-old president as having “significant limitations.”

In the years since he “aced” the exam, Trump has invariably tweaked the questions he allegedly received on the test, at times boasting that he had correctly recited five words and performed basic multiplication while at other times insisting that he had passed thanks to correctly identifying a whale. That is, in spite of the fact that the test’s authors claim that none of the three versions in circulation actually have a whale on them.

Trump’s Bizarre New Excuse for His Milwaukee Comments

Donald Trump appears to have forgotten he already admitted to the comments.

Donald Trump speaks
Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump can’t outrun his tactless comment about Milwaukee, so now, he’s decided to pretend it never happened in the first place.

Last week, in a meeting with House Republicans, Trump called Milwaukee a “horrible city,” even though he is expected to head there for the Republican National Convention next month.

Republicans rushed to provide a smattering of explanations for why the former president would self-sabotage in such spectacular fashion, including Trump, who offered his own excuse—and doubled down on his insults, arguing that the city was overrun with crime, even though statistics from the city’s police department don’t support his claims.

Now Trump’s given up on excuses, and has decided to deny, deny, deny. During an interview on Newsmax Saturday, Trump insisted that he’d never said anything about Milwaukee at all.

“They make up a story that I said something bad about Milwaukee, and I just ask you this, who would do that? Who would say something bad about a place that you want to win, you want to win over?” Trump demanded.

Too bad for Trump, not only had several of his lackeys already backed him up and into a corner, but he himself had already acknowledged the original comment.

He’ll get an unpleasant reminder of his words once he arrives in Milwaukee for his likely nomination for president. National Democrats have set up 10 billboards around the city plastered with his face and comment.

Trump Visits Detroit to Court Black Voters—and Flops Big-Time

Trump’s Black church stunt in Michigan was a total bust in every way that matters.

Donald Trump is seated at a blue table and he looks confused. He is seated in the middle of two large U.S. flags behind him.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Trump held a roundtable meeting at a Black church in Detroit over the weekend that perfectly summarized Trump’s snake oil tendencies—with vastly inflated audience numbers, at least half of whom were white, and Trump ranting his staple complaints about the border, inflation, and crime.

Trump allies praised Trump’s appearance on Saturday at 180 Church as a smashing success, with Kellyanne Conway claiming over 8,000 people magically packed into the rows of seats where only a few hundred could have sat, even as many pews remained empty. Reuters notes the venue wasn’t at capacity by the time the roundtable began.

The pitch by Team Trump to appeal to Black voters in a city where in 2020 Biden won nearly 95 percent of the vote was further foiled by observations that many in the audience were, in fact, not Black. Per Russ McNamara of WDET, roughly half the crowd were white. Of the eight Black people who attended that he spoke with, none were congregates of the church.

Tweet screenshot Michigan GOP Watch: No one was planning to attend so the Michigan Conservative Coalition got the word out online. They needed people at the Trump Black Church event in Detroit. It would have been easier to count the black people in attendance. It's all fake.

The pastor of the church who agreed to host Trump, Lorenzo Sewell, told MSNBC that people laughed in his face when he attempted to pitch them into attending the event.

“I remember walking down Grand River, a place that is desolate on the west side of Detroit, and walking down the street and just inviting people, saying, ‘The former president is here if you want to come,’” Sewell told MSNBC. “They were laughing like I was when I first was approached.”

Sewell spent time before the event began wearing a ‘Make Black America Great Again’ shirt, according to Reuters, with the panel moderated by Trump V.P. hopeful Byron Donalds. NAACP Detroit Chapter leader and Detroit pastor Dr. Wendell Anthony panned the event, telling MSNBC, “He did not articulate any policy. He articulated the fact that he wanted to come and get some Black votes.”

After his church stunt, Trump gave the keynote address to his real base of racists and white nationalists at Turning Point’s “The People’s Convention.”

Lara Trump’s New Election Threat Is Proof Irony Is Dead

The RNC chair seemed to be missing one giant elephant in the room when making her threat.

Lara Trump speaking at a CPAC lectern. The background also reads CPAC.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Friday, Lara Trump made what she probably thought was an impassioned statement against committing election fraud and cheating at Turning Point Action’s convention in Detroit.

In reality, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law showed that she doesn’t understand the meaning of irony.

“To anyone who thinks about cheating in an election: If you cheat in an election, we will find you, we will track you down, and we will prosecute you to the full extent of the law,” the Republican National Committee co-chair told Turning Point’s Charlie Kirk, to applause from the audience.

But on X (formerly Twitter), it was quickly pointed out that the former president and convicted felon had attempted to do just that in 2020, and is on trial for it in Georgia and Washington, D.C.

Twitter @Ritley Sammich: The call is coming from inside the house!
Twitter Screenshot Keith Olbermann: So @LaraLeaTrump just threatened her father-in-law?
Twitter screenshot @ChrisCJackson: You might want to sit down for this, Laura With mugshots of Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell

Lara Trump’s election as co-chair of the RNC earlier this year signaled her father-in-law’s full takeover of the of Republican Party, and she quickly pushed through different priorities for the party, such as a new election integrity division led by former Trump lawyer and election denier Christina Bobb. That move quickly backfired, as Bobb was charged in Arizona with trying to interfere in the state’s 2020 election results. Similarly, the RNC also lost an attempt to limit voting rights in the Grand Canyon state.

Lately, Lara Trump and the RNC have been preparing for the possibilities that Donald Trump might lose his upcoming presidential debate with Joe Biden, and that he might be in prison or house arrest by the time the party’s convention takes place this summer in Milwaukee (where he doesn’t even want to go). They’re also trying to put together a party platform for the first time since 2016 with yet another election denier (and also January 6 participant), Ed Martin, taking part. Perhaps Lara Trump needs to step back and make sure the new Republican Party platform includes some introspection.

GOP Senator Hit With Brutal Fact-Check After Ad About Family’s IVF

No one has more audacity than Rick Scott.

Senator Rick Scott speaking at a lecturn (he looks weird)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The only thing Rick Scott is better at than bad timing is hypocrisy. The Republican senator and Earthworm Jim lookalike released a campaign ad touting his support for in vitro fertilization on Friday—less than 24 hours after voting against the Right to IVF Act.

The caption for the poorly-timed campaign ad reads, “Each of my 7 grandkids is a precious gift from God. But sometimes families need help. You can count on this grandpa to always protect IVF.” In the ad, the Florida senator mentions that his youngest daughter is receiving IVF treatments and that “she and I both agree IVF must be protected.”

The ad was first posted to Scott’s X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday morning, and was quickly hit with a fact-check that Scott voted to kill the Right to IVF Act the day before.

Senate Democrats have attempted to pass legislation to codify access to contraception and IVF into federal law this past week, with Senate Republicans voting opposed and killing the bill each time. Senate Republicans, meanwhile, have offered a much weaker bill in support of IVF that would withhold Medicaid funding for the procedure and released a signed letter stating their support for IVF hours before voting down protections. Their softball bill was rejected, with Senator Patty Murphy calling it a “PR tool, plain and simple.”

The effort to codify access to IVF and contraception comes ahead of an increasingly fraught general election season. The Southern Baptist Convention voted to oppose IVF on Tuesday, with Trump ramping up support for their cause. He provided a pre-taped appearance for the SBC’s anti-abortion forum hosted by a group that describes abortion as “child sacrifice.” Trump praised the extremist group, promising they would “make a comeback just like no other group.”

More on the threat to reprodutive rights in this moment:
No One Should Be Confused About Where Trump Stands on Abortion
Lindsey Graham’s Totally Spineless Birthday Message to Trump

The Republican senator made one edit to his birthday message—to suck up to Donald Trump even more.

Donald Trump is in the center of the photo, as Republican senators including Lindsey Graham surround him and all extend a hand as if to let Trump walk first.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Lindsey Graham still is a Donald Trump sycophant through and through, as evidenced by his birthday message to the former president and convicted felon.

The message posted on X (formerly Twitter) seemed over-the-top, especially since Graham praised Trump’s golf game.

Twitter screenshot Lindsey Graham: Happy Birthday to President @realDonaldTrump ! Your golf game has never been stronger, and America needs you now more than ever. Your best present will come in November when the American people elect you as our next President and Commander in Chief.

But a quick look behind the scenes reveals that the South Carolina senator thought his initial message didn’t go far enough—and he made a quick edit to the post to make sure to add the word “president” before Trump’s name.

Twitter screenshot showing the edit to Lindsey Graham's message.

Grahamhas gone from being one of Trump’s early critics to carrying out Marilyn Monroe’s birthday song to John F. Kennedy in the form of a social media post. He has thrown his support behind Trump nearly every step of the way, to the point of getting a little too involved in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results and refusing to accept the 2024 results if Trump doesn’t win. He has bent over backwards to justify Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, criticized the Manhattan district attorney’s office long before Trump was indicted on hush-money charges, and cried foul over the implication of Trump doing anything wrong on January 6, 2021.

It’s a far cry from Graham’s famous quote from 2016: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it.” In fact, before Trump’s ascendancy to the White House, Graham was a relative moderate in the Senate, voting to confirm two of Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominees, supporting legislation to create a legal path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and even working on some proposals to tackle climate change.

But as soon as Trump cemented himself in the Oval Office, Graham put his misgivings aside and became Trump’s phone buddy, where they discussed their mutual love of golf. At one point, Graham even promoted Trump’s golf course on his Twitter account. One could be forgiven for forgetting that Trump tweeted Graham’s personal phone number to the public way back during his campaign in 2015.

