“Disgrace!”: Enraged MTG Loses It Over Steve Bannon Incarceration

While Republicans want to turn on cruise control and coast to November, the Biden regime is putting patriotic Americans in prison, and turning a blind eye to government weaponization.



Tomorrow, Steve Bannon will report to federal prison. This is a DISGRACE to our country, and… pic.twitter.com/p7r1elHaDR — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 1, 2024

Bannon has been trying to avoid prison ever since he was convicted in 2022 for contempt by a federal jury for refusing the House January 6 committee’s subpoena to testify regarding the Capitol insurrection. Earlier this month, a federal judge ordered him to report to prison after the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld his conviction.

While Greene lamented inaction by Congress, she didn’t mention that last week, Speaker Mike Johnson held a secret vote with other Republican leaders to formally disavow the January 6 committee with the hope of allowing lawmakers to file a legal brief in support of Bannon with Congress’s backing. Greene also didn’t mention that Representative Barry Loudermilk then filed a brief to the Supreme Court arguing that witnesses in congressional investigations are allowed to ignore subpoenas that they feel are invalid, probably because that attempt failed when the Supreme Court denied Bannon’s application for release Friday.

