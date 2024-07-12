Trump’s Bizarre Plea to George Clooney After Call for Biden Withdrawal

At least part of the press will pick up on Grothman’s remarks, but not for the reason he wants. Not only is his recollection of history way off, but it’s highly doubtful that Republicans and Democrats would ever want to work together to bring back gender imbalances from 60 years ago. If Grothman thinks the purpose of men is diminished because of “a basket of goodies for the mom,” he is quite mistaken. Single mothers and other women still don’t earn salaries as high as men’s, and the “goodies” have been vastly reduced or in some cases eliminated by Grothman and his fellow conservatives.

And while more than a few Republicans have criticized the reforms of the Johnson administration, their hypocrisy does not allow them to mention how those reforms actually benefit Americans of all political stripes, including through Medicare, Medicaid, and the Civil Rights Act. Now, if Grothman wants to return to 1960s economics, where one adult salary could support a family of four, he would probably find plenty of support from Democrats, but probably none from Republicans.