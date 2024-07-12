Trump’s Bizarre Plea to George Clooney After Call for Biden Withdrawal
Donald Trump is sounding a little desperate there.
Donald Trump is desperately trying to use George Clooney’s call for President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race to his advantage … and it’s coming across weirdly flirtatious?
In one of his latest fundraising emails, the former president highlighted Clooney’s recent break from his Democratic ranks.
“George Clooney just said Biden should drop out,” the email read. “Does that mean he’s endorsing me?!”
“Even though he’s a proud member of the Hate-America Hollywood Elite, I will gladly accept his endorsement IF he pledges to change his ways!” Trump wrote, adding, “But I honestly couldn’t care less what George Clooney thinks.”
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, HuffPost reporter Jennifer Bendery hit the nail on the head, writing, “Trump’s latest weird fundraising email reads like a desperate plea to date George Clooney fresh out of a breakup.”
Sure, Biden and Clooney appear to be splitting up. The president even reportedly unfollowed the Academy Award–winning actor on social media—a classic breakup move.
But the space between the president and one of his most outspoken backers certainly doesn’t leave space for Trump to, for lack of better words, slide in. Trump is simply anxious to use the star power of his haters to elevate his platform, to supplement his own lack of high-profile celebrity support.
What Trump really doesn’t want anyone to know is that he, and the Republicans, really want Biden to stay in the race because they think they can beat him. So by calling for Biden to drop out of the race, Clooney isn’t so much signaling a crush on Trump but rather that he hopes to crush him in November.