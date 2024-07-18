Right-Wing Billionaire Behind Bud Light Boycott Exposed in Tax Filings

Both men were also reportedly part of a quiet push to delay the Democratic National Committee’s attempts to fast-track Biden’s nomination, through a virtual roll call at the beginning of next month.

In another damaging leak, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also reportedly showed Biden recent polling that indicated he will lose to Trump in November, four sources who were behind the call told CNN. Biden reportedly responded defensively, and Pelosi requested that one of Biden’s advisers join the call to discuss the data.

As if that wasn’t enough, Biden also tested positive for Covid-19, an announcement that comes just after the president said he would drop out of the race if he was “diagnosed with a medical condition.” While it’s pretty obvious that this isn’t the kind of diagnosis he was talking about, it’s possible that his latest illness will significantly stall his ability to campaign, and convince the president he’d rather not work through the pain.