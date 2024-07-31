“So, You’re Fluid?”: Fox News Interview With Trump Goes off the Rails

Ingraham: What are your pronouns?



Trump: I don’t want pronouns



Ingraham: So, you’re fluid? pic.twitter.com/KjA8tZxpnw — Acyn (@Acyn) July 30, 2024

The clip is circulating widely online, with some embracing the reactionary Fox News host as an “accidental ally,” and others jokingly interpreting Trump’s response as a brave rejection of gender conformity. One X user posted, “This is the first time Laura Ingraham has been funny and I applaud her for it.”

The exchange shows that right-wing figures are committed to their yearslong performative bafflement about the existence of gender pronouns. Ingraham asked, “What is that? Why are people doing that?” but her question and admittedly quick-witted follow-up about gender fluidity betray the act. And Ingraham’s claim that she hadn’t noticed Harris’s bio on X (formerly Twitter) previously shows just how unnewsworthy the subject is.

The exchange may be best understood, then, as an attempt on Ingraham’s part to offer a riposte to Democrats’ latest line of attack against Trump, J.D. Vance, and Republicans’ off-putting social agenda—calling them “weird”—which was the subject of the interviewer’s next question. To that point, Vance used a clip of Harris saying her pronouns at a 2019 CNN town hall to deflect from the “weird” charge on X Sunday.