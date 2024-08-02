Peter Navarro Panics Over “Old White Men” Attacks on Kamala Backfiring
One of Donald Trump’s top allies seems to be warning him to cut out his attacks on Kamala Harris.
Republican attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris are becoming too much for some of Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Peter Navarro, an economist who worked in the Trump White House, was guest-hosting Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast Friday, since the other former Trump adviser is serving a prison sentence for contempt of Congress. Navarro began panicking over Republicans making personal attacks against Harris’s personal life or the way she laughs, telling them to “shut up.”
“Do we get women when we call Kamala a slut or make fun of her cackle, Ted Cruz?” Navarro asked, picking a fight with the Texas senator. “We do not. Shut up. That gets us nowhere!”
“Women, when they hear that crap, are resentful, particularly of old white men pulling that crap. Shut up,” Navarro, who is himself an old white man who served a four-month sentence in prison for contempt of Congress, added.
Navarro didn’t mention Trump by name, but Trump has been calling Harris “laughing Kamala” and alluding to her personal life in different smears. His mention of “old white men” may also be taking into account Trump’s racial attacks, particularly on Wednesday when the former president spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. While some Republicans have disapproved of those comments, others have defended Trump.
The more Republicans make these attacks, the more it makes them look bad and strengthens Democrats’ effective attacks on GOP weirdness. Even an important figure in the world of MAGA like Navarro can see this backfiring. Still, he didn’t mention Trump by name, and the GOP will continue to follow the lead of the former president and convicted felon. Will Trump take the hint, or put the GOP in a deep hole as November approaches?