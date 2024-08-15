Florida College Just Took Ron DeSantis’s Book Ban to the Next Level
The New College of Florida, which is run by DeSantis allies, just gutted its library.
A dumpster overflowing with books was spotted outside the New College of Florida, one of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s pet projects.
The public liberal arts college was throwing out hundreds of books, including texts on LGBTQ+ issues and religious studies. The dumpster was located outside the Jane Bancroft Cook Library on Tuesday, brimming with books from the now-defunct Gender and Diversity Center, reported the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
Students that spoke with the paper said the books were marked with the college’s seal and carried a “discard” label on their spine. Students were also informed by officials that the books could not be donated due to a Florida statute that prevents the donation of books purchased with state funds.
Amy Reid, the faculty chair and a representative on the board of trustees, told the Herald-Tribune that throwing away books is akin to throwing away democracy.
The book dump is just one of many growing pains since DeSantis decided to give the proudly unconventional school a conservative makeover.
Under DeSantis’s supervision, the school has added six sports teams along with new scholarships and laptops. It’s also overhauled the school’s board of trustees, replacing six seats with DeSantis allies, while ousting the college’s president and replacing her with the administration’s former education commissioner, Richard Corcoran. The school has suffered a faculty exodus, the elimination of the college’s diversity office, and the firing of its academic librarian.
What DeSantis once described as a culture of “woke indoctrination” now experiences censorship instead: Student murals have been painted over, and student orientation leaders were no longer allowed to wear pins expressing support for Black Lives Matter or the LGBTQ+ community, reported The New York Times.
The federal Department of Education is also investigating a complaint that the new version of the school discriminated against disabled students, reported CNN. Another federal complaint filed last year claimed that the school’s new leadership discriminated against LGBTQ+ students, effectively driving them out from the campus.
That led to 186 students—or 27 percent of the school—dropping out. Still, the school’s total enrollment was up from the 2022–2023 school year, bringing a record 325 students to the revamped college, according to the New College’s fact book. That may be in part because the school has lowered its standards for admission, reported the Herald-Tribune last year, which cited lower grade-point averages and test scores of incoming students than those of previous classes.
But the problems plaguing the New College are just a sampling of DeSantis’s conservative vision for the future of the state’s education programs. In the last few years, DeSantis has banned classroom discussion of gender and sexuality, gutted DEI programs within the state, and allowed unlimited challenges to which reading texts can be accessed by Florida students.
Many of the books targeted under DeSantis’s signature 2022 legislation dealt with topics such as race, gender, and sexuality, but others were anything but controversial. Some of the challenges have been over cartoon illustrations of naked goblin butts and even the dictionary.