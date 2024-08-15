Here’s the Likely Reason Harris Blew Off RFK Jr.’s Meeting Request

“I think it is a strategic mistake for them. That’s my perspective,” Kennedy told the Post regarding his rejection by the Harris campaign. “I think they ought to be looking at every opportunity. I think it is going to be a very close race.”

Aside from Kennedy’s outlandish political views, Harris has a big practical reason for not giving Kennedy what he wants. Kennedy draws more right-leaning voters to his campaign than left-leaning ones, hurting Trump much more than Harris. It helps her if Kennedy stays in the race.



Kennedy’s campaign is well funded thanks to early support from right-wing donors hoping he would peel away support from the Democratic ticket, as well as from his running mate, Silicon Valley philanthropist Nicole Shanahan. But his prospects, which were never that high as a third-party candidate, have taken a nosedive as Harris has seized the Democratic nomination and as damaging revelations about him have come out.

