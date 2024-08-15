Here’s the Likely Reason Harris Blew Off RFK Jr.’s Meeting Request
Kamala Harris doesn’t need to cede anything to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tried to meet with Kamala Harris to discuss a Cabinet position in exchange for ending his independent campaign for president, but was rejected, and it might be because she benefits from him staying in the race.
The Washington Post reports that Kennedy tried to meet with Harris last week, but neither she nor her campaign responded. Kennedy met with Donald Trump in Milwaukee last month about the same issue and also had a similar phone conversation with Trump that was later leaked online.
“I think it is a strategic mistake for them. That’s my perspective,” Kennedy told the Post regarding his rejection by the Harris campaign. “I think they ought to be looking at every opportunity. I think it is going to be a very close race.”
Aside from Kennedy’s outlandish political views, Harris has a big practical reason for not giving Kennedy what he wants. Kennedy draws more right-leaning voters to his campaign than left-leaning ones, hurting Trump much more than Harris. It helps her if Kennedy stays in the race.
Kennedy’s campaign is well funded thanks to early support from right-wing donors hoping he would peel away support from the Democratic ticket, as well as from his running mate, Silicon Valley philanthropist Nicole Shanahan. But his prospects, which were never that high as a third-party candidate, have taken a nosedive as Harris has seized the Democratic nomination and as damaging revelations about him have come out.
Those revelations include that he dumped a baby bear carcass in New York’s Central Park more than a decade ago, has multiple sexual assault allegations against him, is lying about his voting residence, and once had a worm in his brain. With these strikes against him, it’s not surprising that neither the Trump nor the Harris campaign has taken him up on his offer.