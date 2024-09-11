MAGA Has a Pathetic New Conspiracy After Trump’s Terrible Debate Night
Donald Trump’s biggest fans are doing anything they can to avoid facing the truth: Their candidate just sucks.
Conservatives can’t accept the fact that Donald Trump struck out at Tuesday night’s presidential debate, so they are claiming the whole thing was rigged against him.
Several right-wing politicians and personalities are crying foul, following the lead of the former president and convicted felon himself.
Newsmax’s Greg Kelly thinks that because ABC News used a blue set and signs reading “We the People,” and the DNC also used that as a slogan in the 2020 election, the network was biased against Trump. (Never mind that those are the first three words in the Constitution and the debate was held at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center.)
Former Trump adviser turned far-right legal troll Stephen Miller thinks that ABC was “aggressively working to sabotage and undermine the legal process.”
Even early in the debate, some on the right thought it was fixed against Trump. Clay Travis, who should probably stick to sports, saw “rigged news.”
Several on the right complained about Harris’s earrings, alleging that they were secretly “smart audio” earrings allowing her to cheat in some way. In reality, Harris’s earrings are Tiffany jewelry, in a different design and color than the devices the right alleged she was wearing.
The Human Events blog, run by right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, claimed that Trump’s placement on the left side of the stage with the camera pointing down at him was “a classic filmmaking technique to make someone appear villainous.” What this is based on is unclear, especially as film techniques actually say the opposite: People and objects moving from left to right actually inspire positive feelings in the audience, and vice versa from right to left.
In reality, right-wing figures are making these complaints because even they can’t deny the fact that Harris soundly defeated Trump in Tuesday night’s debate. So they have to come up with conspiracies and allegations of a rigged contest to somehow spin the reality that Trump lost on Tuesday night. Just like when Trump lost the 2020 election, they can’t accept the truth even when it’s quite obvious.