Watch: Trump Hounded by Embarrassing Question at 9/11 Memorial

“Where were you for 20 years? I’ve been here. Where were you?” one angry person asked Trump.

Trump at 9/11 NYC commemoration ...



Ceremony attendee: "Where were you for 20 years I've been here? Where were you?" pic.twitter.com/L97mNCxLOV — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 11, 2024

Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately, considering how thin-skinned Trump and his supporters can be, the person was not captured on video. Trump is not particularly well liked in his native city, and he isn’t particularly happy with New York after its residents gave him his only criminal conviction in May. Bizarrely, during his visit to the Big Apple on Wednesday, he brought along the 9/11-denying, proudly Islamophobic, and self-described “pro-white nationalist” Laura Loomer.



The ceremony Wednesday was also attended by his running mate, J.D. Vance, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, but none of them appear to have been targeted by any hecklers. Trump doesn’t have the best history of honoring slain Americans, whether it’s his visit to Arlington National Cemetery last month to make a campaign video or his refusal, in Paris in 2018, to visit the graves of American soldiers killed in World War I, calling them “suckers and losers.”

