Elon Musk Giddily Accepts Idea of Joining Trump’s Cabinet
Donald Trump may consider having Elon Musk join his Cabinet if he wins the White House—and Musk is already gleefully accepting.
Elon Musk says he “can’t wait” to take on a role in Donald Trump’s administration.
For the past several months, Trump’s team has been plotting the creation of a “government efficiency commission” to help him audit and cut government programs, should he return to the White House, according to The Washington Post. Musk has been floated as one of the top business leaders who could join the commission.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, Musk giddily posted, “I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go.”
The idea of Musk joining Trump’s administration was also a topic of discussion during the former president and the X CEO’s multi-hour “interview” in August, after which Musk posted that he’s “willing to serve.” Meanwhile, Musk continues to help raise millions for his pro-Trump America PAC.
Unfortunately for Musk, just last week it seemed that Trump was trying to push him out of any position in his Cabinet.
“He wants to be involved. Now, look, he’s running big businesses and all that, so, he can’t really—I don’t think he’d be [free] for the Cabinet,” said Trump in an interview on The Shawn Ryan Show last week. “I’d put him in the Cabinet, absolutely, but I don’t know how he could do that with all the things he’s got going,” he continued.
Over the weekend, Trump also appeared to make fun of the fellow billionaire, impersonating him at the Moms for Liberty summit in Washington, D.C.