Trump Levels Disturbing Accusation About Election at Jewish People

“If I don’t win this election, and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because at 40 percent that means 60 percent of the people are voting for the enemy,” Trump said, “Israel will cease to exist in two years.”

The former president repeated his threat and claimed that Jewish voters supporting Harris were responsible for putting their safety at risk.

“I will put it to you very simply, and gently. I really haven’t been treated right, but you haven’t been treated right, because you’ve been putting yourself in great danger,” said Trump.