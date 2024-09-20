Trump Levels Disturbing Accusation About Election at Jewish People
Donald Trump spent an entire event about combating antisemitism attacking Jewish people.
Donald Trump made antisemitic remarks at an event about combating antisemitism.
During an appearance Thursday at the Israeli American Council’s national conference, the theme of which is “Fighting Anti-Semitism in America,” Trump said that Jewish voters would be to blame if he didn’t win the presidential election.
“If I don’t win this election, and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because at 40 percent that means 60 percent of the people are voting for the enemy,” Trump said, “Israel will cease to exist in two years.”
The former president repeated his threat and claimed that Jewish voters supporting Harris were responsible for putting their safety at risk.
“I will put it to you very simply, and gently. I really haven’t been treated right, but you haven’t been treated right, because you’ve been putting yourself in great danger,” said Trump.
The former president said that if he doesn’t win the election, “in my opinion, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with the loss. If I’m at 40 percent. Think of it. That means 60 percent are voting for Kamala who in particular is a bad Democrat. The Democrats are bad to Israel, very bad.”
In addition to positioning Jewish voters as a scapegoat for a potential loss, the former president used some of his stage time to scold Jewish voters for not supporting him in the past.
“With all I have done for Israel, I received only 24 percent of the vote,” Trump said. “But I understood that. That was in 2016. And you know, one of those things, I thought I’d do much better. I happen to have a Jewish daughter, I have a Jewish son-in-law. I have three Jewish grandchildren. I thought I’d do much better.”
The Republican nominee also repeated his insanely offensive line that “any Jewish person who votes for [Harris] should have their head examined.”
Jewish voters’ skepticism of Trump is understandable, though, considering he associates with self-proclaimed “Black Nazi” Mark Robinson and known Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes.
As an equal opportunity offender, Trump made some wildly Islamophobic and xenophobic remarks too. He repeated his well-worn racist quip calling Senator Chuck Schumer a Palestinian. “What the hell happened to him? I saw him the other day, he was dressed in one of their robes,” Trump joked. “No! That’ll be next.”
Trump also said that if elected, he planned to deport “foreign jihad sympathizers and Hamas supporters,” and pledged not to take any refugees from “terror-infested” Gaza. The former president also promised to bring back his administration’s travel ban, which prevented people from Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.