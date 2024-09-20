Why Trump Is Suddenly Terrified of Mark Robinson’s Campaign
Polls in North Carolina show Donald Trump is struggling to beat Kamala Harris—and Mark Robinson could be a contributing factor.
North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson’s latest campaign scandal may seriously scare Donald Trump, but not because of what Robinson allegedly did. It’s because the former president is already struggling to defend the Southern state from Kamala Harris.
In an exclusive interview with MeidasTouch, Democratic analyst Simon Rosenberg offered his read of the situation unfolding in the Tar Heel State.
“In 2022, the Republicans flooded the battleground states with polling that was three to four points more Republican than the independent polls, and they pushed the averages, you know, into making the election look much more Republican,” Rosenberg said, noting that these inflated numbers were at the “core of the false red wave.”
Rosenberg said that in the last week, the same pollsters had become focused on the Tar Heel State.
“In the last week, we’ve seen five polls drop in North Carolina,” Rosenberg said. “They’re clearly worried about North Carolina. Something’s happening there. Because the five independent polls that we’ve had in the last two weeks have Harris either tied or ahead in North Carolina, in every one of the polls. In the five Republican polls, Trump is ahead.”
TrendingPolitics and the Trafalgar Group, two Republican-funded polling groups, released polls this week that found Trump in the lead by two points in North Carolina. A survey by American Greatness, a conservative news organization, found that Trump had a three-point lead there.
Meanwhile, a Morning Consult poll found Harris up by two points in North Carolina, and an Emerson College poll found that Harris was polling even with Trump.
“If you read it backwards, it means they’re very worried about what’s happening there,” Rosenberg said, noting that North Carolina was one of the “bright spots” for Democrats.
All of this Republican scrambling is thrown into sharp relief by Thursday’s bombshell report revealing that Robinson, a Trump ally, had allegedly written on a pornography website’s message board about wanting to own slaves, peeping in women’s locker rooms, and enjoying transgender porn.
North Carolina is a particularly crucial battleground state in the upcoming election. If Harris is unable to win Pennsylvania, then she must secure both North Carolina and Georgia for a chance at 270 electoral college votes.
Last week, the Republican National Committee and North Carolina’s Republican Party sued the state’s Board of Elections to limit acceptable forms of voter identification. In North Carolina, in-person early voting begins October 17.