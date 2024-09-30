Trump Ally Forced to Make Embarrassing Admission on Health Care Plan

“The Harris campaign has just released this new report, it came out this morning, they’re calling it ‘The Trump-Vance Concept of Healthcare: A plan to rip away coverage from people with preexisting conditions and raise costs for millions,’” said guest host Cheryl Casone. “We’re now starting to have that conversation about health care, which is still a main issue for voters across this country. What do you make of the campaign doing this?”

“Well, Kamala and her crew, it’s absolute nonsense. There’s not a full, fleshed-out plan by the president or J.D. Vance, and for them to come out with a book of fiction, they’re just a bunch of damn liars,” Murphy retorted.

“We’re going to have to go through—what’s happened since Obamacare has come out, care is infinitely more access—expensive, it’s less accessible, and it’s been an absolute disaster,” he continued, calling for tighter regulation of the medical industry. “The only people who have benefited are insurance companies.”