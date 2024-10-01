Biden Fumes at “Lying” Trump Over Menacing Hurricane Helene Conspiracy
Joe Biden angrily hit back after a reporter parroted Donald Trump’s lies about Hurricane Helene.
President Biden isn’t happy with Donald Trump’s lies about him ignoring the plight of hurricane victims.
Speaking to reporters Thursday night along with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who was present via teleconference, Biden sharply responded to a question from one reporter who noted that Trump accused the pair of ignoring the state.
“He’s lying, and the governor told him he was lying,” Biden said. “I don’t know why he does this, and the reason I get so angry about it, I don’t care what he says about me, but I care what he communicates to the people that are in need. He implies that we’re not doing everything possible. We are. We are.”
Another question concerned whether Biden wished he had spent the weekend in Washington instead of Delaware, and if he wished in retrospect that there were more resources available for the hurricane response.
“Come on, stop with the game will you? [Delaware is] 90 miles from here, I was on the phone the whole time,” Biden responded, noting that the question was not of more resources but how to get the resources there amid the devastation.
“It’s hard to get it from point A to point B. It’s hard to get it [there] if some of these roads are wiped out. Communities are wiped out. There’s no ability to land, there’s no ability to get trucks through. There’s no ability to get a whole range of things through,” Biden said. “If I sound frustrated, I am.”
Biden is rightfully angry over the conspiracy theories egged on by Trump about Hurricane Helene that the president and Cooper are neglecting people in Republican areas. These theories have been debunked by Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp, but of course the former president has doubled down.
Meanwhile, it appears that four years in the White House dealing with natural disasters didn’t teach Trump anything about how hurricanes are forecast and how preparations are made. Perhaps Trump should leave relief efforts to the adults who are actually trying to help the victims instead of pushing his self-serving agenda.