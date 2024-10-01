Project 2025 Contributor Finally Addresses Alleged Gay Porn Past

“After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too,” Giuliani wrote.



Giuliani also praised Harris for her understanding of the climate crisis and her support for reproductive rights, calling the vice president “a life-long public servant who has spent her career upholding justice and fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves.”



Endorsing Harris is a big step for the daughter of a close confidant of Trump who also served as his lawyer. But as she wrote, Rudy Giuliani’s work for Trump has indeed imploded his life. He has been disbarred in Washington, D.C., and New York state. He’s on the verge of losing his assets thanks to a defamation lawsuit from Georgia poll workers and is facing criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona for election interference, as well as a pending sexual harassment lawsuit from one of his former assistants. Now, his daughter is openly expressing her sadness and shame over his support for Trump and where it has taken him. Will he listen to her?

