Project 2025 Contributor Finally Addresses Alleged Gay Porn Past
Corey DeAngelis has made a public statement after videos of him in gay adult films resurfaced.
After a contributor to Project 2025 was outed for his gay porn past, he has finally addressed the controversy.
Last week, online sleuths uncovered 2014 adult film videos of Corey DeAngelis, a right-wing school privatization advocate affiliated with the American Federation for Children and the Cato Institute. And after more than a week of silence, DeAngelis has finally said his mistakes make him an expert in protecting childrens from “transgender ideology.”
“As an activist for parental rights and school choice, my passion is personal,” DeAngelis wrote on X on Monday. “I was a victim of poor decisions and poor influences. I have turned that experience into the fuel that fires me to save young people from being put in the same position I was put in and to help parents protect their children.”
DeAngelis didn’t specifically mention what “poor decisions” he was referring to, but he was allegedly featured in gay adult films under the name “Seth Rose” a decade ago. His past was discovered by a gay porn blog, according to HuffPost, and his apology Monday was praised by fellow conservatives.
He is listed as a contributor to Project 2025 on behalf of the Betsy DeVos–backed American Federation for Children. The federation has since stripped references to him from their website and placed DeAngelis on leave.
The Human Rights Campaign warned that Project 2025 would “take a wrecking ball” to LGBTQ rights. The plan calls for Donald Trump to imprison teachers or librarians who allow students to read LGBTQ materials and register them as sex offenders. Further, it defines pornography as intertwined with the queer and trans community.
Pornography, manifested today in the omnipresent propagation of transgender ideology and sexualization of children, for instance, is not a political Gordian knot inextricably binding up disparate claims about free speech, property rights, sexual liberation, and child welfare. It has no claim to First Amendment protection. Its purveyors are child predators and misogynistic exploiters of women. Their product is as addictive as any illicit drug and as psychologically destructive as any crime. Pornography should be outlawed.
As Melissa Gire Grant wrote for The New Republic, the intended enemies of Project 2025’s war on pornography are not abusers or the patriarchy but teachers and LGBTQ Americans. And as a school-choice culture warrior, DeAngelis made a living portraying public schools as sites of left-wing indoctrination.
“DeAngelis’ connections to the longtime anti-LGBTQ group Heritage Foundation and his co-authorship of Heritage’s fascist, dangerous blueprint Project 2025, are further proof that he is willing to sell out student safety to anti-LGBTQ extremists,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told The Advocate. “Targeting any student makes every student and school less safe.”