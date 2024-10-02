J.D. Vance Dragged Over Bonkers School Shooting Solution in Debate
J.D. Vance thinks the way to stop school shooters is to get better locks.
J.D. Vance’s big idea to prevent school shootings is … bigger locks?
During the vice presidential debate Tuesday, Vance offered his answer to how he would address school shootings. “And I say this, not loving the answer,” Vance said.
“We have to make the doors lock better. We have to make the doors stronger,” Vance explained. “We’ve got to make the windows stronger, and, of course, we’ve got to increase school resource officers. Because the idea that we can magically wave a wand and take guns out of the hands of bad guys, it just doesn’t fit with recent experience.”
It was a particularly weak moment for Vance, who had previously touted that he had “well-developed views on public policy” he planned to put on display during the debate.
Online, it seemed like Vance was the only one into his limp answer to gun violence.
A Gen-Z college student interviewed by MSNBC after the debate called Vance’s answer “ridiculous.”
“I mean, the issue is guns, the issue is not better locks on doors,” she said.
California Representative Adam Schiff wrote in a post on X, “Vance solution for gun violence? Stronger doors at school? Stronger windows? Really?How about an assault weapons ban and background checks. And a VP who put kids over the NRA.”
Meanwhile, Vance’s opponent, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz replied, “Sometimes it is just the guns.”
Last month, after a deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, Vance resigned himself to school shootings as a bleak “fact of life” and made a similar suggestion about school security being the solution.
“We’ve got to bolster security so that if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they’re not able to,” Vance said.
At the time, Vance was criticized for his callous acceptance of mass violence and blatant reluctance to strengthen gun laws.