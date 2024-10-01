Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted
Trump Trashes Freeing of American Hostage in Unhinged Speech

Donald Trump is angry Brittney Griner was freed from Russian prison.

Brittney Griner speaks into a microphone
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Brittney Griner

Donald Trump goaded the crowd at a campaign rally Tuesday into booing WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was released from Russian detainment in 2022.

During an event at Dane Manufacturing in Waunakee, Wisconsin, Trump quickly turned away from talking about current events and almost immediately started complaining about a hostage trade that happened nearly two years ago.

President Joe Biden had successfully negotiated Griner’s return in a prisoner swap for former Russian military officer and arms dealer Viktor Bout, who Trump claimed was “the greatest buyer of military equipment, they say, anywhere at any time.”

“They got him back … and we got our basketball player back,” Trump said, pausing as the crowd began to boo. “That was the trade.”

“Well, if it is true, she used to tie her sneakers during the national anthem, right?” Trump said. “And we got her … back, and they got the best, the b—and I’m not saying he’s a nice human being, but he was the number one arms dealer in the world for a long time.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has made this exact comment. Trump, who has a tendency to repeat his own jokes over and over, complained about Griner during an interview with Logan Paul in June.

He said that a “great arms dealer” had been exchanged for “the basketball player that wouldn’t stand up during the national anthem.” Trump complained the deal that freed Griner after she was imprisoned for 10 months “wasn’t exactly the greatest trade.”

Several other MAGA conservatives, including Trump’s own son, also callously criticized Griner’s release.

But Trump doesn’t seem to be thrilled by the release of any U.S. hostages from Russia. Earlier this year, he heaped criticism on Biden for securing the release of four American citizens, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. It’s clear the only exchange Trump would approve of is one that he oversees.

Read more about Trump's prisoner swap opinions:
Ex–Trump Adviser Drops Bombshell About Trump’s Taliban Deal
Hafiz Rashid
Ted Cruz Begs for Money as Stunning Poll Shows Democrat Closing In

Ted Cruz suddenly seems very worried about Democratic challenger Colin Allred in the race for Texas’s Senate seat.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz looks downward and shrugs. Press surrounds him.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senator Ted Cruz is getting worried in his reelection campaign against Democratic challenger Representative Colin Allred in Texas.

Cruz told Newsmax on Tuesday morning that Chuck Schumer said, “I’m his number one target in the country, and the Democrats are spending over $100 million.”

“Chuck Schumer and George Soros are flooding cash into the state of Texas. There have been multiple polls in the last three weeks that show it as a four-point race, a three-point race, a two-point race, and there have been two polls that show it as a one-point race,” Cruz said.

Cruz warned that Allred was “an extreme left-wing Democrat,” throwing out the usual accusations that the congressman supports open borders, defunding the police, and higher taxes, and that he is targeting Cruz with “relentless attack ads.”

“I want to encourage your viewers this morning: I need your help,” Cruz said, directing people to his campaign website to “contribute, because we are getting swamped by Chuck Schumer and George Soros.”

It’s telling how desperate Cruz is getting if he’s using a TV appearance to plead for campaign contributions in a solid Republican state like Texas. He isn’t exaggerating about the polls, one of which shows Allred behind Cruz by only a single percentage point in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide office in 30 years.

Cruz was struggling to raise money early in the race in April, and at the time, he also invoked Soros in a similar plea for donations on Fox News. But his last entreaty didn’t seem to help him, and his attacks on Allred are falling flat in the face of the congressman’s moderate reputation.

One might think Cruz would try a more moderate approach to combat Allred, but instead, he’s continued to push a right-wing message. He’s helped to spread a debunked racist attack on Haitian immigrants, refuses to say whether he’d accept a Democratic presidential victory in November, and continues to fawn over Donald Trump, who has insulted him numerous times. Is any of that going to help him defeat Allred, or will he have to flee to Cancún?

Paige Oamek
Trump Desperately Tries to Hide Jack Smith’s New Evidence Against Him

Jack Smith has more evidence against Donald Trump, who’s doing everything he can to stop the public from seeing it.

Donald Trump looks panicked while speaking at a lectern
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Suddenly, Donald Trump cares about witness safety and privacy in his court cases, but only when it comes to his January 6 case.

On Tuesday, Trump’s legal team filed a motion demanding Judge Tanya Chutkan redact even more of Jack Smith’s dossier against him in the federal election interference case. As Smith has compiled and submitted new evidence of the former president’s work to overthrow the 2020 election, Trump’s lawyers have asked the special counsel for redactions of “identity-related information” and “sensitive witness statements” before it is released to the public.

In their court filing, Trump’s lawyers accuse Smith’s office of politicizing the trial with disregard to witness safety and anonymity. “The Office believes President Trump’s Constitutional rights to impartial jurors and fair proceedings—to say nothing of witness privacy and even safety—all take a back seat to the Office’s political goals.”

This motion comes after Smith submitted a new, still-sealed brief on Trump’s actions in 2020, following the Supreme Court’s controversial presidential immunity ruling. The brief, with previously unseen evidence, is designed to convince Chutkan, and any higher courts, that the former president should still face justice for attempting to overturn the election.

Smith asked Chutkan to allow the public to see a redacted version of the brief. To be clear, Smith is not asking for the witnesses be named outright but rather is asking that the public be able to see the broad strokes of his brief. As expected, Trump’s team is yelling election interference.

“The Office wants their politically motivated manifesto to be public, contrary to the Justice Manual and longstanding DOJ norms in cases not involving President Trump, in the final weeks of the 2024 Presidential election while early voting has already begun throughout the United States,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in their filing.

Interestingly, Trump didn’t seem to care about safety when he unleashed his followers on witnesses and courtroom staff in his New York fraud case. Earlier this year, he also asked Judge Aileen M. Cannon if he could out some of the witnesses in his classified documents case. The threat of being identified caused one witness to preemptively come forward for their own safety.

It’s fair to say from Trump’s response, his team does not want these statements and evidence to see the light of day.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Trump Just Responded to Middle East Conflict. You’ll Wish He Hadn’t.

Donald Trump has managed to make Iran launching missiles at Israel all about himself.

Donald Trump stands and sticks his tongue out slightly
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Iran launched a missile attack on Israel Tuesday, plunging the war-torn region into another layer of conflict. But one American politician was quick to make the violence about himself.

Moments after the strike, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to soak up any social credit available from the Middle Eastern provocation.

“Look at the World today—Look at the missiles flying right now in the Middle East, look at what’s happening with Russia/Ukraine, look at Inflation destroying the World,” Trump wrote in one post. “NONE OF THIS HAPPENED WHILE I WAS PRESIDENT!”

In another post, Trump decried the conflict as “TOTALLY PREVENTABLE.”

“IT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED,” Trump said. “IF I WERE PRESIDENT, IT WOULD NOT HAVE HAPPENED!”

While it’s impossible to say exactly how a Trump presidency would have handled the rolling, devastating fallout from the October 7 attack in Israel, Trump has not exactly been on the side of peace. Instead, he has claimed that Israel will face “total annihilation” if he isn’t elected in November, has openly questioned the faith of Jewish Americans if they don’t support him over Vice President Kamala Harris, and has encouraged the Jewish state to “finish what they started.”

Meanwhile, some members of Trump’s inner circle, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, have been extremely vocal about the multipronged conflict, urging Israel to continue escalating violence against its neighbors.

“Anyone who has been calling for a ceasefire in the north is wrong. There is no going back for Israel. They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them. They will never get another chance,” Kushner posted on X Saturday.

The Republican presidential nominee also caught flack from some of his supporters last month when he hosted Qatari leaders at his Palm Beach resort, with some potential MAGA voters decrying the Middle Eastern leaders as antisemitic for their country’s role in moderating cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

To date, the Health Ministry in Gaza has recorded more than 41,500 deaths from the cataclysmic conflict in which Israel has weaponized mass starvation as well as blocked or destroyed access to critical resources such as water, food, fuel, electricity, and medical aid.

Edith Olmsted
Sounds Like J.D. Vance’s V.P. Debate Prep Is Going as Well as Expected

Representative Tom Emmer struggled to explain how J.D. Vance had prepared to face off against Tim Walz.

J.D. Vance gestures while speaking
Scott Olson/Getty Images

J.D. Vance keeps claiming that he hasn’t done much—if anything—to prepare for Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate. 

During an interview on CNBC Tuesday, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who has been standing in for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz during Vance’s practice sessions, was asked whether fact-checking Walz was part of Vance’s strategy.

“I think J.D. Vance is going to concentrate on the issues that Americans care about the most,” Emmer replied. 

“Rather than getting into some high school debate, I think he’s going to be talking to the American people about what Donald Trump did in his first term with the economy, and the border, and safety and security around the world, what Harris and Biden have broken in the last four years, and how he and Trump are going to fix it,” Emmer said.

Here, Emmer perfectly demonstrated what is likely to be Vance’s strategy: to completely ignore the questions and instead deliver a dry stump speech. 

Emmer also had trouble responding to questions about Vance polling historically low for a vice presidential candidate.

In what seems like an attempt to appear cool under pressure, the Ohio senator—who breathlessly repeated debunked claims of Haitian immigrants eating their neighbors’ pets—has separately said that his platform is so bulletproof he doesn’t even need to practice arguing it. 

“We have well developed views on public policy so we don’t have to prepare that much,” Vance said during a Teamsters press call Wednesday morning, according to Politico. “We feel a lot more confident, and frankly, you don’t have to prepare if you don’t have to hide what you say.”

During a rally in North Carolina on Monday, Vance said that he was taking a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook by … not really doing anything at all. 

“What me and Donald Trump are going to keep on doing is going everywhere and talking to everybody,” Vance said. “We talk to the hostile media, we talk to the friendly media, we talk to the national media, we talk to the local media, and we do it because we think the American people deserve leaders who try to earn their vote instead of expecting it to be given to them.”

Trump had made a similar comment ahead of his first presidential debate against Joe Biden.  “People say, ‘How are you preparing?’ I’m preparing by taking questions from you and others, if you think about it,” said Trump, while speaking to a conservative radio talk show host so friendly that he changed his profile picture to an image of himself and the former president after they spoke. 

Hafiz Rashid
Republican Flails Upon Seeing Vance’s Terrible Polling Ahead of Debate

Representative Tom Emmer, who helped J.D. Vance with his debate prep, appeared shocked by Vance’s massive unpopularity.

Representative Tom Emmer makes a weird face
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

J.D. Vance’s unpopularity has left Republicans scrambling to defend their vice presidential nominee ahead of Tuesday night’s debate with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Representative Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican, has been helping Vance by standing in for Walz during debate preparation. But Emmer had trouble responding to questions on CNBC about Vance polling historically low for a vice presidential candidate.

On Squawk Box Tuesday, Becky Quick mentioned Vance having “some of the worst polling numbers,” and asked Emmer if Vance taking a “prosecutorial” or “lawyerly” approach would help the Ohio senator during the debate.

“I think the polling that you’re talking about is because people have not been introduced to Tim Walz,” Emmer said, before Quick corrected him and noted she was talking about Vance’s numbers.

“But hear me out. Nobody had Tim Walz on their bingo card, and he shows up. All of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Oh look at this guy, he’s got all kinds of energy, whatever.’ Nobody’s talking about issues. Again, as people get to know Tim Walz, they do not like him,” Emmer said, noting that the debate is Vance’s chance to introduce himself to the American people.

It’s pretty clear that Emmer had to deflect the question because he had no good response to why Vance is polling lower than any other vice presidential candidate of the twenty-first century, even lower than Sarah Palin. As of Tuesday afternoon, 40 percent of Americans view Walz favorably compared to 34.8 percent for Vance, according to 538.

Vance has hurt his own standing thanks to his comments about childless adults, and women in particular, saying that they should not hold positions of power and calling leaders of the Democratic Party “childless cat ladies.” He has made disturbing comments disparaging immigrants and egged on a debunked racist conspiracy that Haitian immigrants are capturing and eating pets even after knowing he had no proof.

Meanwhile, Walz has been receiving positive attention even before Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate. His background as a military veteran and high school football coach, as well as his down-to-earth manner, have endeared him to the Democratic base. And unlike Vance, Walz knows how to order donuts like a normal person. At Tuesday night’s debate, Vance will have a tall order to make himself appear more likable and less weird.

Paige Oamek
Elon Musk Joins Trump’s Fight With White House Over Hurricane Helene

Elon Musk has decided to help out Donald Trump with his big hurricane response conspiracy.

Elon Musk
Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Donald Trump is taking credit for getting Appalachians connected to Elon Musk’s Starlink before President Joe Biden, and Musk—still hoping for a job in a Trump Cabinet—is helping him with the lie.

“I just spoke to Elon. I’m getting him—we want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever. And Elon will always come through. We know that,” Trump said  Monday during a visit to Georgia, while mischaracterizing the federal response to Hurricane Helene. “And so we’re working on that, getting them hooked up.”

Musk backed Trump’s claim on Tuesday morning, asserting that Trump alerted him “to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina.”

There’s just one problem with Trump taking all the credit though. According to White House spokesperson Andrew Bates, this was “already happening.”

A Monday press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency showed that 40 Starlink satellite systems are available” in the region for emergency communications, with another 140 satellites “being shipped to assist with communications infrastructure restoration.”

Jaclyn Rothenberg, director of public affairs for FEMA, told Business Insider that Trump wasn’t involved in sending satellites to disaster areas and that the federal government made the decision on Sunday.

In Trump’s speech, it wasn’t clear if he was calling for more Starlink satellites to be deployed, but given his general lies about the federal government’s hurricane response, it’s likely he was ignoring the Biden administration’s efforts altogether. And now, Musk is helping him push the narrative that Biden is “sleeping” through the hurricane damage.

Also on Monday, Trump claimed that North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper was ignoring Republican hit areas (not true) and that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was “having a hard time getting the president on the phone,” despite Biden having spoken with Kemp the day before.

It’s clear that Trump, and his billionaire friends, will do anything to make this natural disaster a publicity stunt.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
Fox News Sinks to New Low With Source for Pro-Trump Conspiracy

Host Maria Bartiromo cited the far-right website Gateway Pundit on air.

Maria Bartiromo sits on the set of her television show
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Fox and its business affiliates have apparently shed any pretense of relying on verifiable sources of information for their on-air claims.

During Tuesday’s episode of Mornings with Maria, host Maria Bartiromo cited a news source that isn’t just controversial—it’s actually not news whatsoever.

“I want to get your take on whether you’ve got confidence there, in Arizona, because apparently The Gateway Pundit reported that the GOP chairwoman provided an update to allegations that there’s not going to be a fair election there,” Bartiromo said to RNC Co-Chair Michael Whatley, basing the information on a conspiracy site well known for publishing hoaxes.

The Gateway Pundit filed for bankruptcy in April amid several defamation suits, including one brought by a pair of 2020 Georgia election workers, mother-daughter duo Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who won a nearly $150 million suit against ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on similar claims.

The site is also under the gun for another lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, which accused Gateway Pundit of publishing defamatory stories about its voting machines during the last presidential election.

But if she’s still keen to rely on such a site for hard evidence, perhaps that’s the sort of company Bartiromo keeps. The Fox anchor and her insipid theories about the authenticity of the last election took center stage in the conservative media behemoth’s own defamation suit with Dominion, in which the network was accused of launching baseless attacks on the efficacy of Dominion’s voting equipment. That lawsuit amounted to Fox paying a whopping $787 million settlement in 2023, averting a high-profile trial that would have embroiled some of the nation’s highest grossing media talent and the media executives of the country’s largest media machine.

Edith Olmsted
Fox News Pushes Dangerous (and Stupid) Hurricane Helene Conspiracy

MAGA has resurrected its favorite bogeyman for hurricane relief.

Wreckage from Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina
Peter Zay/Anadolu/Getty Images

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham has started pushing a wild conspiracy theory about the federal response to Hurricane Helene that seems copy-pasted from another natural disaster.

Ingraham hosted a segment speculating Monday night about what a strong leader Donald Trump would have been during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and criticizing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their disaster response in North Carolina.

Ingraham also reignited an old conspiracy theory when criticizing Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttegieg, who, she remarked, “loves to go on TV campaigning for Kamala every five minutes.”

“But when will he go on TV to tell us when I-40 is gonna open? Or how many bridges are going to have to be totally rebuilt?” Ingraham sneered.

“Will they drop all their DEI regulations—any that still exist—to ensure that people get the help they need as fast as possibly, as possible?” Ingraham said.

Here, Ingraham’s claim seems to come out of nowhere, and it’s unclear what “DEI regulations” she imagines would prevent the distribution of aid or the rebuilding of vital infrastructure. Of course, DEI is something of a right-wing catch-all for any perceived institutional failure.

Seconds later, Ingraham ironically noted that a “delayed show of concern by our president and vice president has bred its own conspiracy theories.”

If blaming a natural disaster response on wokeness sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

In August 2023, voices on the far-right, including then-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, tried to spread a conspiracy theory that the local response to the wildfires in Maui had been weakened by the “DEI agenda.”

This comparison seems to have been exactly what Ingraham was going for, because during the same program Monday, Ingraham was joined by former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who has taken a sharp rightward turn since her Democratic run for president in 2020 to become a member of Trump’s campaign team.

Ingraham and Gabbard both likened the severe flooding in North Carolina to the devastating wildfires in Maui in August of 2023, and criticized the federal response based on… what exactly?

Gabbard claimed that some of her friends in Asheville and the surrounding areas said they had been experiencing the “same thing that happened to our communities in West Maui.” She said her friends “did not see a single federal official on the ground, not even a FEMA orange-vest wearing person.” Gabbard also insisted that the federal government was “focusing on bureaucracy.”

But shaky, sourceless reporting like Gabbard’s secondhand accounts is par for the course for Fox News. In August, host Maria Bartiromo repeatedly claimed that Democrats have been pushing to register “massive lines of illegals” to vote in Texas, but she never did any actual reporting to confirm that topic.

FEMA reported Monday that it had delivered about one million liters of water and more than 600,000 meals across North Carolina, according to NBC News. Residents and local officials have criticized the government for not being adequately prepared to deal with the severity of the destruction in Asheville, which was recently dubbed a “climate haven.”

The New Republic
Walz-Vance V.P. Debate Bingo

Play Bingo with The New Republic as we watch the first vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Vance.

Tim Walz and J.D. Vance splitscreen
Getty x2

The first—and probably only—vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Vance is taking place Tuesday evening.

It’s sure to be entertaining, given both candidates’ unique tendency to be turned into memes, whether willing or not.

This may also be the last debate at all before the November election, as Donald Trump is thus far chickening out of a second debate with Kamala Harris. That makes it an important one, especially as early voting is already underway in much of the country.

If you are watching the debate, join The New Republic in a game of Bingo. (You can also throw our key terms into a Bingo card generator if you’d like to play with friends.)

The vice presidential debate will begin at 9 p.m. EST.  The debate will air in full on CBS News and its YouTube channel. Other outlets including C-Span and PBS News will also broadcast the event.

V.P. Debate Bingo Card
The New Republic
