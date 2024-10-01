Trump Trashes Freeing of American Hostage in Unhinged Speech
Donald Trump is angry Brittney Griner was freed from Russian prison.
Donald Trump goaded the crowd at a campaign rally Tuesday into booing WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was released from Russian detainment in 2022.
During an event at Dane Manufacturing in Waunakee, Wisconsin, Trump quickly turned away from talking about current events and almost immediately started complaining about a hostage trade that happened nearly two years ago.
President Joe Biden had successfully negotiated Griner’s return in a prisoner swap for former Russian military officer and arms dealer Viktor Bout, who Trump claimed was “the greatest buyer of military equipment, they say, anywhere at any time.”
“They got him back … and we got our basketball player back,” Trump said, pausing as the crowd began to boo. “That was the trade.”
“Well, if it is true, she used to tie her sneakers during the national anthem, right?” Trump said. “And we got her … back, and they got the best, the b—and I’m not saying he’s a nice human being, but he was the number one arms dealer in the world for a long time.”
This isn’t the first time that Trump has made this exact comment. Trump, who has a tendency to repeat his own jokes over and over, complained about Griner during an interview with Logan Paul in June.
He said that a “great arms dealer” had been exchanged for “the basketball player that wouldn’t stand up during the national anthem.” Trump complained the deal that freed Griner after she was imprisoned for 10 months “wasn’t exactly the greatest trade.”
Several other MAGA conservatives, including Trump’s own son, also callously criticized Griner’s release.
But Trump doesn’t seem to be thrilled by the release of any U.S. hostages from Russia. Earlier this year, he heaped criticism on Biden for securing the release of four American citizens, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. It’s clear the only exchange Trump would approve of is one that he oversees.