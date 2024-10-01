Trump Trashes Freeing of American Hostage in Unhinged Speech

“We are getting swamped!” Ted Cruz pleads for money from viewers, knowing he’s on the verge of losing in Texas. It’s a beautiful thing to see, hopefully he goes down in a crushing defeat. (Video: Newsmax) pic.twitter.com/ZwsyA9z8zM — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 1, 2024

It’s telling how desperate Cruz is getting if he’s using a TV appearance to plead for campaign contributions in a solid Republican state like Texas. He isn’t exaggerating about the polls, one of which shows Allred behind Cruz by only a single percentage point in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide office in 30 years.



Cruz was struggling to raise money early in the race in April, and at the time, he also invoked Soros in a similar plea for donations on Fox News. But his last entreaty didn’t seem to help him, and his attacks on Allred are falling flat in the face of the congressman’s moderate reputation.



One might think Cruz would try a more moderate approach to combat Allred, but instead, he’s continued to push a right-wing message. He’s helped to spread a debunked racist attack on Haitian immigrants, refuses to say whether he’d accept a Democratic presidential victory in November, and continues to fawn over Donald Trump, who has insulted him numerous times. Is any of that going to help him defeat Allred, or will he have to flee to Cancún?

