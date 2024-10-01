Watch: GOP Lawmaker Flails After Seeing J.D. Vance’s Terrible Polling
Representative Tom Emmer, who helped J.D. Vance with his debate prep, appeared shocked by Vance’s massive unpopularity.
J.D. Vance’s unpopularity has left Republicans scrambling to defend their vice presidential nominee ahead of Tuesday night’s debate with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
Representative Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican, has been helping Vance by standing in for Walz during debate preparation. But Emmer had trouble responding to questions on CNBC about Vance polling historically low for a vice presidential candidate.
On Squawk Box Tuesday, Becky Quick mentioned Vance having “some of the worst polling numbers,” and asked Emmer if Vance taking a “prosecutorial” or “lawyerly” approach would help the Ohio senator during the debate.
“I think the polling that you’re talking about is because people have not been introduced to Tim Walz,” Emmer said, before Quick corrected him and noted she was talking about Vance’s numbers.
“But hear me out. Nobody had Tim Walz on their bingo card, and he shows up. All of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Oh look at this guy, he’s got all kinds of energy, whatever.’ Nobody’s talking about issues. Again, as people get to know Tim Walz, they do not like him,” Emmer said, noting that the debate is Vance’s chance to introduce himself to the American people.
It’s pretty clear that Emmer had to deflect the question because he had no good response to why Vance is polling lower than any other vice presidential candidate of the twenty-first century, even lower than Sarah Palin. As of Tuesday afternoon, 40 percent of Americans view Walz favorably compared to 34.8 percent for Vance, according to 538.
Vance has hurt his own standing thanks to his comments about childless adults, and women in particular, saying that they should not hold positions of power and calling leaders of the Democratic Party “childless cat ladies.” He has made disturbing comments disparaging immigrants and egged on a debunked racist conspiracy that Haitian immigrants are capturing and eating pets even after knowing he had no proof.
Meanwhile, Walz has been receiving positive attention even before Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate. His background as a military veteran and high school football coach, as well as his down-to-earth manner, have endeared him to the Democratic base. And unlike Vance, Walz knows how to order donuts like a normal person. At Tuesday night’s debate, Vance will have a tall order to make himself appear more likable and less weird.