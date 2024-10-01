Watch: GOP Lawmaker Flails After Seeing J.D. Vance’s Terrible Polling

On Squawk Box Tuesday, Becky Quick mentioned Vance having “some of the worst polling numbers,” and asked Emmer if Vance taking a “prosecutorial” or “lawyerly” approach would help the Ohio senator during the debate.



“I think the polling that you’re talking about is because people have not been introduced to Tim Walz,” Emmer said, before Quick corrected him and noted she was talking about Vance’s numbers.

“But hear me out. Nobody had Tim Walz on their bingo card, and he shows up. All of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Oh look at this guy, he’s got all kinds of energy, whatever.’ Nobody’s talking about issues. Again, as people get to know Tim Walz, they do not like him,” Emmer said, noting that the debate is Vance’s chance to introduce himself to the American people.

