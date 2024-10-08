Elon Musk Joins Tucker Carlson and Makes Vile “Joke” About Harris
Elon Musk is bringing back his dangerous “joke” about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Elon Musk joined Tucker Carlson for an interview Monday night, and laughed about what he believes is a lack of assassination attempts against Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.
The tech CEO deleted an X post in mid-September after the second attempt on Donald Trump’s life, where he joked that “no one is trying to assassinate” Biden or Harris. Now, he’s making it clear that he didn’t regret his words.
“[N]obody has even bothered to kill Kamala because it’s pointless,” Musk said, as he and Carlson laughed. “What do you achieve? Nothing, you just bought another puppet.”
“It’s deep and true, though,” Carlson said, before Musk replied, “Nobody’s tried to kill Joe Biden. It’d be pointless.”
Last month, Musk’s comments drew the attention of the Secret Service, who announced that they were aware of the post and were looking into it. After deleting the post, Musk took to X to try and explain away his comments.
“Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏,” Musk posted at the time. “Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text.”
This time around, Musk seems to have found a receptive audience in Carlson, although the comment still isn’t funny. It seems to be a product of his embrace of the right, like the A.I. photo he posted of Harris dressed in a red uniform with the insignia of the Soviet Union. He’s made a habit of posting misinformation about the vice president, too. Musk should be more careful about what he posts, because one of his sycophants or fans might get the wrong idea.