Trump glitching heavily with claims of defunding of the "place" and "violent marbs"

In reality, and outside of Trump’s twisted memory, Harris told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2020 that the Black Lives Matter protests were “not going to let up. And they should not, and we should not.”



Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly boasted about having aced a cognitive exam, and has since argued they should be mandatory for all officials running for higher office.

In the years since he “aced” the exam, Trump has invariably tweaked the questions he allegedly received on the test, at times boasting that he had correctly recited five words and performed basic multiplication while at other times insisting that he had passed thanks to correctly identifying a whale. That is, in spite of the fact that the test’s authors claim that none of the three versions in circulation actually have a whale on them.