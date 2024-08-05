Watch: Old Man Trump Keeps Short-Circuiting During Rally
Donald Trump couldn’t seem to keep his words straight.
In a painful twist for his campaign, Donald Trump now appears to be the belligerent old man-candidate that he had made President Joe Biden out to be.
During a packed rally in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, the Republican presidential nominee had several memorable verbal gaffes, including failing to pronounce simple words correctly and at one point completely glitching out after saying Vice President Kamala Harris’s name.
“Together we will stop Kamala Harris’s nation-wreckting—uh, I’ll tell you what, when you see what she’s done to our nation, she’s wrecking our nation,” Trump said. “The radicalism will take back our country from the worst administration in American history.”
At another point, Trump quoted Harris as saying “let the violent marbs keep going,” claiming that she wanted to fund “the place” before correcting himself as meaning to say “the police.”
“She will not stop, she said she was endorsing defund the place, and, the police, and she said violent marbs, let the violent mobs keep going,” Trump said.
In reality, and outside of Trump’s twisted memory, Harris told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2020 that the Black Lives Matter protests were “not going to let up. And they should not, and we should not.”
Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly boasted about having aced a cognitive exam, and has since argued they should be mandatory for all officials running for higher office.
In the years since he “aced” the exam, Trump has invariably tweaked the questions he allegedly received on the test, at times boasting that he had correctly recited five words and performed basic multiplication while at other times insisting that he had passed thanks to correctly identifying a whale. That is, in spite of the fact that the test’s authors claim that none of the three versions in circulation actually have a whale on them.