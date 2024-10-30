Ex-Republican Candidate Has Bonkers Defense for Stealing Ballots
The failed candidate couldn’t even interfere in the election right.
A former Republican House candidate has been arrested and charged for stealing ballots in Indiana.
Larry L. Savage Jr. was charged with destroying or misplacing a ballot—a felony—and theft after he was captured on security footage nabbing two ballots in Madison County during testing of local voting machines, reported Fox59. The testing began at 10 a.m. on October 3 and was open to the public, according to court documents.
Several citizens were permitted to run “test” ballots through machines assigned to their county, including Savage, who was spotted on camera folding the ballots into his pocket while confirming with an election official that they were “absolutely, totally real ballots.” Although they weren’t official ballots, the ballots did not say “fake” or “sample” and were being tracked and counted by the state.
After pocketing the ballots, Savage leaned over to a woman streaming the event on Facebook Live, telling her that there was a “fucked-up count.” Upon exiting, Savage approached a man outside the government facility and showed him the ballots in his pocket before the unidentified man patted him on his back.
After Savage left, the woman confronted election officials about whether they were missing any ballots, reported Fox59. Savage then joined the woman’s livestream, commenting via his account “Cardkiller57” that the facility was “3 ballots short.”
“Dontvtake [sic] anything,” Savage wrote in another comment.
Ironically, Savage had framed himself as a champion of election integrity in online forums.
When questioned by police, Savage admitted that he had taken the ballots but claimed that a woman at the facility had given him permission to do so. He insisted that he “wasn’t trying to steal from nobody.”
After being confronted with evidence revealing that he had never asked for permission to take the ballots, Savage admitted that he had lied.
“If you go to Payless, or go wherever, it says sample and you usually can take a sample,” Savage said, according to Fox59. “So that is the way I took it. I thought they were fake fucking ballots.”
Speaking with Fox59, Savage claimed that he was an elected official and that he was “just trying to fight for our country.” (Savage, a businessman, came sixth out of eight candidates in the Republican primary.)
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said that Savage’s act was a deliberate attempt to “undermine our election process.”
“This was an act that feeds into that concern that a lot of voters have about the integrity of our process,” Cummings told Fox59. “And it simply wasn’t necessary. This is corruption. This is corruption at its core. To undermine our election process is unacceptable. And our office needed to take action.”
Donald Trump and his allies have corroded and undermined trust in the integrity of U.S. voting since he lost the presidential election in 2020, refusing to admit and rejecting mountains of evidence that the election was not “stolen” from him. Last week, Trump issued his first call to arms for the 2024 race, preemptively claiming on Truth Social that the November election is already rigged, mere days into early voting.
Trump fleetingly acknowledged in September that he did, factually, lose the 2020 election. But his insistence on Friday that he would definitely win the 2024 race came with a threat: that anyone working for the other side of the aisle—from attorneys to election officials and donors—will face consequences when he does.