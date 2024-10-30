That Racist Puerto Rico Joke Just Cost Trump a Major Endorsement
Reggaeton artist and Latin superstar Nicky Jam has pulled his endorsement of Donald Trump after that wildly racist joke.
The fallout from that deeply racist joke about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend continues to snowball, as a Reggaeton superstar who initially endorsed Trump has now rescinded his support.
Nicky Jam, who was born in Massachusetts and raised in Puerto Rico, took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to express his disgust with the rally’s rhetoric towards his home.
He sits in the backseat of a car and speaks directly to the camera. Jam states, in Spanish, to his 45 million followers that his early support for Trump was based on economic issues, as he saw Trump’s business acumen as a potential positive for the many Latino immigrant families struggling to make a living in the United States.
The post then takes a sharp turn. “Never in my life did I imagine that a month later, a comedian would come and insult my country and speak so badly about my country. And therefore I revoke any support for Donald Trump.”
“Puerto Rico deserves respect,” he added. The video is 50 seconds long and already had 78,000 likes two hours after it was posted. The comments are turned off.
Jam is one of many Latino celebrities and public figures who have condemned Trump and Hinchcliffe’s comments. Puerto Rican icons Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, and Don Omar have each used their platform to reaffirm support for Harris, while Trump and JD Vance continue to downplay the offensive remarks.