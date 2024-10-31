Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling


JD Vance Decides Best Way to Get Out the Vote Is With a Threat

JD Vance has decided to join Donald Trump in the voter intimidation game.

JD Vance smiles and looks to the side while standing at a podium during a Donald Trump rally
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The leaders of the MAGA movement are apparently on a mission to sow as much election misinformation as possible.

Republican vice presidential pick JD Vance followed in Donald Trump’s footsteps on Thursday, elevating voting conspiracies to his more than two million followers on X (formerly Twitter).

“If you are in line, stay in line! If someone tells you to get out of line or to go home, take a video of them!” wrote Vance. “If you commit voter fraud, or try to deprive people of their right to vote, we will prosecute you!”

The Ohio senator was responding to another post made by Trump campaign director James Blair, who claimed that Democrats were illegally shutting down a polling station in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, based on a video in which an unidentified woman wearing a “voter protection” badge from PADems instructed a voter to speak with a nearby police officer about the station’s changed availability for obtaining a mail-in ballot.

“The reason why it had to close is because a high volume of people want to do this, it’s slow and grueling ... they had to cut the line at 1:45,” the officer can be heard saying in the video.

Earlier that day, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, officials responded to criticism over the long lines for mail-in ballots, writing in a post on X that all voters who had joined the line before 5 p.m. would be able to receive a mail-in ballot.

The delays are, in part, thanks to a law passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature in 2019, which allowed most Pennsylvanians to vote by mail so long as they filled out an application at their county elections office.

But that process can take about 10 to 12 minutes per person, Bucks County Board of Elections Chairman Bob Harvie told CBS News.

“It is a very cumbersome process. We don’t have limitless resources here. We have a fixed number of staff. We have a fixed budget,” Harvie said.

But the filmed volunteer, who was hounded by the Trump campaign’s far-right allies, did nothing wrong according to Pennsylvania law, which permits poll watchers to stand outside of registered polling places. Volunteers can also monitor from inside the facility so long as they obtain a certificate from their local county board of elections and don’t overlap with other poll watchers monitoring on behalf of the same candidate.

The Trump-Vance campaign has kept a sharp eye on Bucks County this week. On Wednesday, the ticket announced that it had filed a lawsuit over alleged voter suppression in Pennsylvania, claiming without evidence that Bucks County was preventing Trump voters from participating in the 2024 election.

Speaking at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the night before, Republican National Committee co-Chair Michael Whatley claimed that the Keystone State had been “turning away our voters.”

The campaign did not point to any instance in particular that led it to believe that voters had been treated unfairly in Bucks County, but county officials had observed that there were complaints on social media (shared by the Trump campaign) about long lines to obtain mail-in ballots on Tuesday, the last day of their availability.

But Trump chose to stoke the flames Wednesday morning, posting on Truth Social that “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before.”

Read more about Trump’s election conspiracies:
Trump Files First Election Lawsuit in Chilling Sign of What’s to Come
Hafiz Rashid


Project 2025’s Sinister Plans to Crush Pro-Palestine Activism Exposed

There’s a playbook in place to shut down the pro-Palestine movement if Donald Trump returns to office.

A pro-Palestine protester is detained in Washington, D.C. on July 24, 2024.
MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP/Getty Images

If Donald Trump wins, the conservatives behind the Project 2025 manifesto have a plan to go after pro-Palestine activists.

The Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, has crafted the “Project Esther” plan to go after what it calls the “Hamas Support Network,” Drop Site News reports. To these conservatives, organizations such as American Muslims for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, and National Students for Justice in Palestine are part of the so-called network. Even more mainstream groups are also singled out, including the Open Society Foundation, the Tides Foundation, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

The plan claims that these organizations and pro-Palestine advocates receive “indispensable support of a vast network of activists and funders with a much more ambitious, insidious goal—the destruction of capitalism and democracy.” The plan to crush the pro-Palestine movement includes using counterterrorism and sanctions laws to overrule constitutional freedoms, including the First Amendment.

The plans would include deporting international students and others on foreign visas if they take part in pro-Palestinian activism, as well as charging people under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires people representing foreign interests to disclose their funds and activities. The plan also suggests using RICO statutes, typically used against organized crime, to help prosecute leading pro-Palestine organizations.

Project Esther outlines a series of steps: going after “propaganda” in schools, pursuing intimidation tactics to stop students from joining demonstrations, and restricting communication, coordination, and meetings between pro-Palestinian groups. The plan envisions a point at which most of the Jewish community and the general public perceive pro-Palestine groups “as a threat to their safety.” The whole process would be successful “within 12 to 24 months,” according to the plan.

The disturbing part of this plan is that many of its tactics are not new: They are simply escalations of what is already happening. The RICO act was used last year against people protesting against “Cop City,” a police training facility in Georgia, and the Biden administration declared a Palestinian prisoner solidarity movement a terrorist group earlier this month.

The plan counts many conservative groups, including In Defense of Christians, the Family Research Council, the Philos Project, the America First Policy Institute, Concerned Women of America, and Regent University, among its supporters. In recent weeks, several Jewish groups have distanced themselves from the project due to its conservative ties.

Democrats have been broadcasting Project 2025’s disturbing plans throughout the 2024 election campaign. Project Esther takes those plans further to target First Amendment rights to squash a protest movement in the name of fighting antisemitism, while promoting prejudice against Muslims and Arab Americans. Democrats should oppose Project Esther just as much as Project 2025.

Malcolm Ferguson


Pageant Queen Shares Horrifying Details of Trump Sexual Assault

Beatrice Keul, a former pageant queen in New York, is now the twenty-eighth woman to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

Donald Trump wears a garbage collector vest and raises both hands in front him
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Beatrice Keul, a Swiss former pageant queen, has become the twenty-eighth woman to accuse former President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.

Keul told The Daily Mail that she met Trump in 1993 after getting second place in Miss Switzerland and participating in the Miss Europe competition the year before. She caught Trump’s attention, and he offered her an all-expenses paid trip to New York to participate in the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant.

Trump approached her at an event at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, and they talked for about 15 minutes. Afterward, one of Trump’s assistants told Keul that Trump wanted a “private meeting” with her. She went, and Trump allegedly “jumped” on her as soon as she entered the room.

“I was not prepared. I tried to do what I could to get rid of him. “He kissed me on the lips and on the neck. He tried to lift my dress,” Keul told The Daily Mail. “He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could.” She thinks that her height (six-foot-one) was what helped fend him off.

Keul tried to get Trump to stop by asking him if they could talk, and they did for the next 30 minutes. He asked to see Keul again, and she agreed.

“I was in a foreign country. I was scared that I could not go home, or I couldn’t come back,” Keul said. “I was scared of everything, and when you’re scared, you say whatever it takes to save yourself.”

Keul is the second woman this election cycle to come forward. Stacey Williams last week told the media that Trump had also groped her in 1993, with Jeffrey Epstein watching. The Trump campaign has denied both allegations.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling


Top Trump Adviser Gets Into Terrifying Argument Over Vaccines

Donald Trump’s transition chief doesn’t think vaccines actually work.

Howard Lutnick smiles and gestures while speaking at a Donald Trump rally
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Vaccine science doesn’t appear to have a bright future in a potential second Trump administration.

Speaking with CNN on Wednesday night, Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick repeatedly rejected the idea that vaccines are safe and suggested that there could be a future where the lifesaving medical tool is restricted from the market.

During one particularly heated moment with host Kaitlan Collins, Lutnick insisted that vaccines are “not proven” and shared that he had a more than two-hour conversation with notorious vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the issue. Lutnick claimed that Kennedy—who has admitted that his brain has been eaten by worms and who posed a slashed-up dead bear cub in Central Park as a weird practical joke—would like to strip even long-standing vaccines from the market.

That isn’t just an empty threat from a failed presidential candidate: On Monday, Kennedy claimed that Donald Trump had promised him “control” of several federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services. That level of control implies a Cabinet position, which would be difficult to obtain for Kennedy, considering that it would require Senate confirmation. But Lutnick outright rejected the notion that the renowned conspiracy theorist would be handed such a position if Trump returned to power.

“What he explained was, when he was born, we had three vaccines,” Lutnick recalled about his conversation with the 70-year-old wannabe politician, before going on to claim that autism rates at the time were “one in 10,000” and falsely insisting that newborns today are given 76 vaccines.

But Kennedy’s—and by extension, Lutnick’s—flagrant vaccine claims are plainly false. Dozens of vaccines had been invented by 1954, when Kennedy was born, preventing the societal spread of horrific illnesses such as bubonic plague, lockjaw, and tuberculosis. Autism itself has been routinely misdiagnosed and miscategorized since it was first described by Eugen Bleuler as part of a larger, outdated understanding of schizophrenia in 1911. It was later reclassified as a spectrum in 1994 in the DSM-IV, vastly widening the diagnosis.

And as for Lutnick’s assertion that babies receive countless vaccines at birth: Doctors recommend immunization for just a handful of diseases at that young age. Babies inherit some antibodies from their mothers during pregnancy from the vaccines that adults receive over the course of their own lives, but those antibodies begin to wear off about a year into the child’s life, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommends that children begin their vaccinations for illnesses including polio, diphtheria, the flu, and ​​hepatitis B before they’re a year old.

Still, Lutnick wasn’t against just handing over American’s private health information to such an ungrounded figure.

“Let’s give him the data,” Lutnick told Collins. “I think it would be pretty cool to give him the data … he just wants data and to prove things are wrong.”

“He had to apologize for tying vaccine questions to what happened in Germany during the Holocaust,” Collins responded.

Vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The jabs are so effective at preventing illness that they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases—from rabies to polio and smallpox—from our collective culture, a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.

Paige Oamek


Watch: Mike Johnson Scrambles to Deny His Comments on Health Care

The House speaker was caught on camera promising to abolish the Affordable Care Act.

Mike Johnson gestures and smiles while speaking at a Donald Trump campaign event
Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson promised to take away your health care. Now he’s trying to pretend that he didn’t say just that.

“They took a clip out of context and said that I said we were promising to repeal Obamacare,” Johnson told Fox Business on Thursday morning. “That’s just not what I said, it’s actually the opposite of that.”

But on Monday, Johnson shared his message clearly to a crowd in Pennsylvania: “No Obamacare.”

Johnson was speaking about health care reform on the campaign trail on behalf of Donald Trump. The House speaker promised that if Trump is elected, the Republicans will undertake a “massive reform” of the Affordable Care Act in their first 100 days.

“No Obamacare?” asked a voter. Johnson confirmed the request, laughing, and followed up by declaring that “the ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work, and we’ve got a lot of ideas on how to do that.

“We want to take a blowtorch to the regulatory state,” Johnson said, threatening to strip health care for nearly 50 million Americans currently covered by the ACA and suggesting that “health care is just one of [the] sectors” that needs major cuts, echoing Trump’s and Elon Musk’s calls to slash $2 trillion from the government’s budget—no matter the impact on everyday Americans.

Now Johnson is accusing Democrats of putting words in his mouth. “They’re twisting our words,” he told Fox on Thursday.

Trump famously said he only had “concepts of a plan” when it came to replacing Obamacare. But even those concepts are frightening: His running mate, JD Vance, has said the current plan coming out of a potential second Republican administration would allow health insurance companies to charge more for preexisting conditions.

“Speaker Mike Johnson is making it clear—if Donald Trump wins, he and his Project 2025 allies in Congress will make sure there is ‘no Obamacare,’” a spokeswoman for Kamala Harris’s campaign told The New York Times. “That means higher health care costs for millions of families and ripping away protections from Americans with preexisting conditions like diabetes, asthma, or cancer.”

Malcolm Ferguson


“Whether Women Like It or Not”: Trump’s Closing Message Is a Threat

Donald Trump made a creepy vow to protect women—but that’s not what it sounded like.

Donald Trump wearing a garbage collector vest
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump took his promise to protect women to a creepy new level Wednesday evening, claiming he’d do so “whether the women like it or not.”

Wearing an orange garbage collector vest from a failed photo-op earlier in the day, Trump, speaking at a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, complained about his advisers telling him to stop saying he would “protect women.”

“They said, ‘We think it’s very inappropriate for you to say. I said, ‘Why? I’m president.’ I want to protect the women of our country.... Well, I’m gonna do it whether the women like it or not. I’m gonna protect them. I’m gonna protect them from migrants coming in, I’m gonna protect them from foreign countries that want to hit us with missiles and lots of other things.” The crowd erupted with cheers.

“Are there any women who want to be protected by the president?”

The backlash has been swift. “Donald Trump thinks he should get to make decisions about what you do with your body. Whether you like it or not,” Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted. “Alex, I’ll take things rapists say for $300,” said Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts. Others pointed out that Trump was accused of sexual assault by yet another woman just last week.

These words ring hollow from a man with more than 20 sexual assault allegations. They also contradict all of his positions on women and their agency. Trump boasts about overturning Roe, is OK with criminalizing doctors, and wants to leave abortion completely up to the states, making large swaths of the country much more dangerous for women who need access to abortion to stay alive. What kind of protection is that?

Hafiz Rashid


Republican “Never Trump” Senate Candidate Exposed in New Video

Larry Hogan, Maryland’s Republican Senate candidate, was exposed in a new video of a donor call.

Larry Hogan waves
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republican Maryland Senate candidate Larry Hogan, who has publicly rejected an endorsement from Donald Trump, actually bragged about receiving one in a private fundraiser.

CNN obtained video from a private donor call in which Hogan, a former two-term governor of Maryland, responded to a question from one donor about how, publicly, it appears that the Senate candidate and Trump “hate each other.” Hogan interrupted the donor and seemed to happily tout the former president’s endorsement.

“Donald Trump actually endorsed me,” Hogan said. “Donald Trump actually endorsed me.”

The statement goes against Hogan’s public criticisms of Trump going back to his time as governor of Maryland. Last month, Hogan said that he wouldn’t vote for Trump for president, even after Trump endorsed the former governor’s Senate candidacy in July. This is likely due to Hogan’s popularity in the solidly Democratic state, which gives Republicans a chance to pick up a Senate seat that would have been out of reach with a less moderate Republican.

As governor of Maryland, Hogan repeatedly criticized Trump and didn’t vote for him in the last two presidential elections, instead writing in his late father, former Representative Lawrence Hogan, in 2016 and deceased former President Ronald Reagan in 2020. But this hasn’t helped Hogan enough, as the latest polls in Maryland’s Senate race show the former governor trailing Democrat Angela Alsobrooks by 10 points.

Maryland’s Senate race is a must-win for the Democrats and the chance at a steal for the Republicans, and has become the fourth-most-expensive Senate race in the country, with a total of $105 million spent. Hogan might like to pretend that he has a shot at the Senate because Maryland voters like him personally, but it’s actually because Trump and his supporters are backing the former governor.

Paige Oamek


Elon Musk Exposed for Tricking Campaign Workers into Helping Trump

Workers for Elon Musk’s America PAC said they didn’t even realize they were canvassing on behalf of Donald Trump.

Elon Musk holds his fists above his head and yells during a Donald Trump rally
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s canvassing operation for Donald Trump is going even worse than expected. 

Musk’s America PAC already made headlines this month for its failure of a door-knocking campaign. But new reporting by Wired shows the reality for workers on the ground is even darker than previously thought. 

In Michigan, paid canvassers hired by America PAC were mistreated and deceived as part of the Republicans’ get out the vote efforts. The workers were given unrealistically high expectations under poor working conditions, and when they didn’t meet goals, they were threatened financially.  

Musk’s PAC contracted with Blitz Canvassing to knock doors in swing states such as Michigan, and it has been a total disaster. Mostly Black employees were shuttled around in a U-Haul van with no seating or seatbelts. “We were all told our transportation would be handled and we’d be in rental cars. It turned out to be U-Haul vans, and I felt embarrassed and played,” said one worker, speaking anonymously. 

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

One paid canvasser even alleges that they had no idea they would be canvassing to elect Trump or for Musk’s campaign apparatus. “After I signed over an NDA, is when I found out we are for Republicans and with Trump,” said the anonymous employee, who said they only heard Musk’s name later in passing. 

On the doors, workers were “expected to maintain a 17-22% engagement rate during the campaign.” For anyone who has canvassed before, this rate is ridiculous and also not in the door knocker’s control—it’s dependent on how many people are home and choose to open their front door. Workers were told if they didn’t meet this standard and knock on more than 1,000 doors in a week, they’d be on the hook for paying for their motel rooms. 

“What’s gonna happen is, they’re gonna stop paying for these rooms,” a manager threatened, according to a recording obtained by Wired. “And then you’re gonna end up having to pay for it yourself. You can’t do that with no money.” 

Musk’s mistreatment of workers is not a bug, it’s a feature. One can see it play out in his threats against organizing workers and his companies’ violations of labor laws. But in case this terrifying report doesn’t dissuade you, America PAC is still hiring canvassers. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling


Trump Gets Shocking News From Double Whammy of Poll Results

Donald Trump’s internal polling isn’t looking so great.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a podium during a campaign rally
Alex Wroblewski/AFP/Getty Images

Just days out from Election Day, Donald Trump still doesn’t have the votes to reclaim the White House—at least, that’s according to data reportedly obtained by his campaign.

During a CNN roundtable Wednesday night, Republican strategist Margaret Hoover claimed that internal polling from inside the Trump campaign suggested that despite a reported early groundswell of support, the campaign’s lackluster polling results are “giving them pause.”

“I have heard from Republicans that there is concern at the Trump campaign amongst the operatives that actually really do know the political wherewithal, the turnout and enthusiasm numbers aren’t where they need to be,” Hoover said.

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are practically neck and neck in their polling across seven battleground states, with both candidates juggling marginal, low-single-digit leads that are falling within the pollsters’ margins of error.

Polling in the last two election cycles has been notoriously fruitless. In 2016, pollsters failed to foresee Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—three wins that handed him an Electoral College victory. The following cycle, they continued to overestimate the Democratic nominee, predicting that President Joe Biden’s margin would be about four percentage points higher than it actually turned out to be in competitive swing states.

Harris better hope that same statistical failure doesn’t play out on Tuesday, else Trump will sweep in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, reported ABC News.

But a Gallup poll published Thursday offered a hidden boon for the Harris campaign: a 77 percent enthusiasm metric among likely Democratic voters. That’s just a couple percentage points away from its highest point during the 2008 Obama era. It’s also up significantly—by roughly 20 percent—from what it was during the spring, before Harris had replaced Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling


Idiot Trump Hits Back at Biden’s “Garbage” Quote With Dumbest Stunt

Donald Trump’s answer to Joe Biden is, quite literally, garbage.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters while sitting in a campaign-branded garbage truck
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In 2016, Donald Trump promised that he would drain the swamp. In 2024, he’s circling the drain himself.

The MAGA leader’s campaign thought it could use a clever visual to respond to President Joe Biden’s verbal gaffe on Wednesday, in which the 81-year-old accidentally suggested that Trump supporters were “garbage.”

But the political stunt was anything but clever. On Wednesday evening, Trump was spotted riding shotgun in a garbage truck bearing American flags and Trump campaign signage, as it drove in slow, loose circles on the tarmac in Green Bay, Wisconsin, seemingly owning the garbage symbolism rather than hitting back at it.

Biotech millionaire and potential Trump second administration Cabinet member Vivek Ramswamy also joined in on the weird response, hopping aboard an actual truck to scoop up trash around Charlotte, North Carolina.

The attempt was clear—but the delivery, not so much.

“We’re not the garbage, we’re *taking out* the garbage,” Ramaswamy captioned the video on X.

A video of Trump trying (and struggling) to open the garbage truck door has not exactly helped his attempt at a clapback.

Trump and his allies were, in fact, the ones who brought the topic of garbage up first. Last week, Trump claimed that America’s immigration policies had made it a “garbage can for the world.” Days later, a guest speaker at the Republican presidential nominee’s Madison Square Garden rally—comedian Tony Hinchcliffe—joked that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage.”

