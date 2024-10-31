JD Vance Decides Best Way to Get Out the Vote Is With a Threat

“If you are in line, stay in line! If someone tells you to get out of line or to go home, take a video of them!” wrote Vance. “If you commit voter fraud, or try to deprive people of their right to vote, we will prosecute you!”

The Ohio senator was responding to another post made by Trump campaign director James Blair, who claimed that Democrats were illegally shutting down a polling station in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, based on a video in which an unidentified woman wearing a “voter protection” badge from PADems instructed a voter to speak with a nearby police officer about the station’s changed availability for obtaining a mail-in ballot.

“The reason why it had to close is because a high volume of people want to do this, it’s slow and grueling ... they had to cut the line at 1:45,” the officer can be heard saying in the video.