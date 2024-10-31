Trump Media Stock Crashes in Sign of Struggling Election Prospects

Trump has 114.5 million shares, or roughly 57 percent, of TMTG, the media group that operates Trump’s right-wing social media platform Truth Social. Prior to Wednesday’s plunge, Trump Media was valued higher than Elon Musk’s X, as investors flocked to the meme stock.

In the real world, the company has been bleeding out, struggling to raise revenue and losing money. But experts say the share value is less a reflection of the credibility of the business and more a measure of traders’ expectations about the upcoming election.

“There are no fundamentals behind this company. It doesn’t have a path to profitability. It’s just driven by commentary, and by hopes and dreams,” trader Dennis Dick told Reuters in September.